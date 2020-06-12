Specialty Chemicals Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Specialty Chemicals Market Size By Type (Food Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Textile Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Ink Additives), By Application (Antioxidants, Biocides, Catalysts, Enzymes, Separation Membranes, Specialty Coatings, Specialty Pigments, Among Others), By Material (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.
The global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow by US$ 302.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the given forecast period.
Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/specialty-chemicals-market
Specialty chemicals are particular chemical products which provide a wide variety of effects on which many other industry sectors rely. Specialty chemicals are materials used on the basis of their performance or function. They can be unique molecules or mixtures of molecules known as formulations. The physical and chemical characteristics of the single molecules or the formulated mixtures of molecules and the composition of the mixtures influences the performance end product
The growth is driven by an increasing food consumption worldwide owing to the increasing population, and increasing need of crop protection, in order to meet the ever-increasing demand of food products. Also increasing demand of construction chemicals, lubricant and oilfield chemicals, and electronic chemicals contributing to growth of Specialty Chemicals market.
The global Specialty Chemicals market is segregated on the basis of Type as Food Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Textile Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, and Ink Additives. Based on Application the global Specialty Chemicals market is segmented in Antioxidants, Biocides, Catalysts, Enzymes, Separation Membranes, Specialty Coatings, Specialty Pigments, and Among Others.
The global Specialty Chemicals market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Specialty Chemicals market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and others are among the major players in the global Specialty Chemicals market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Specialty Chemicals Market has been segmented as below:
Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type
- Food Additives
- Cosmetic Chemicals
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Textile Chemicals
- Construction Chemicals
- Paper & Pulp Chemicals
- Oil Field Chemicals
- Ink Additives
Specialty Chemicals Market, By Application
- Antioxidants
- Biocides
- Catalysts
- Enzymes
- Separation Membranes
- Specialty Coatings
- Specialty Pigments
- Among Others
Specialty Chemicals Market, By Material
Specialty Chemicals Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Specialty Chemicals Market, By Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- Clariant AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Albemarle Corporation
- Ashland Inc.
- Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA
- BASF SE
- AkzoNobel N.V.
The report covers:
- Global Specialty Chemicals market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Specialty Chemicals market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Specialty Chemicals market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Specialty Chemicals market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Specialty Chemicals market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Specialty Chemicals industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Specialty Chemicals market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/specialty-chemicals-market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Food Additives
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Cosmetic Chemicals
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 Water Treatment Chemicals
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.5 Textile Chemicals
5.5.1 Market Overview
5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.6 Construction Chemicals
5.6.1 Market Overview
5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.7 Paper & Pulp Chemicals
5.7.1 Market Overview
5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.8 Oil Field Chemicals
5.8.1 Market Overview
5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.9 Ink Additives
5.9.1 Market Overview
5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Antioxidants
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Biocides
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Catalysts
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.5 Enzymes
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.6 Separation Membranes
6.6.1 Market Overview
6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.7 Specialty Coatings
6.7.1 Market Overview
6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.8 Specialty Pigments
6.8.1 Market Overview
6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.9 Among Others
6.9.1 Market Overview
6.9.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
8. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Type
8.2.2 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Application
8.2.3 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Material
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Type
8.3.2 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Application
8.3.3 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Material
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Type
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Application
8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Material
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Type
8.5.2 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Application
8.5.3 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Material
9. Competitive Insights
9.1 Key Insights
9.2 Company Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Outlook
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3.2 New Product Development
9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
9.3.5 Others
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Evonik Industries AG
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.1.3 Financial Overview
10.1.4 Recent Developments
10.2 Clariant AG
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.2.3 Financial Overview
10.2.4 Recent Developments
10.3 Huntsman International LLC
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.3.3 Financial Overview
10.3.4 Recent Developments
10.4 The Dow Chemical Company
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.4.3 Financial Overview
10.4.4 Recent Developments
10.5 Albemarle Corporation
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.5.3 Financial Overview
10.5.4 Recent Developments
10.6 Ashland Inc.
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.6.3 Financial Overview
10.6.4 Recent Developments
10.7 Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.7.3 Financial Overview
10.7.4 Recent Developments
10.8 BASF SE
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.8.3 Financial Overview
10.8.4 Recent Developments
10.9 AkzoNobel N.V.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
10.9.3 Financial Overview
10.9.4 Recent Developments
Other Related Market Research Reports:
Automotive Sunroof Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Chips Automotive Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Electric Motor Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
About MarketResearchEngine.com
Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Country: United States