Specialty Chemicals Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Specialty Chemicals Market Size By Type (Food Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Textile Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Ink Additives), By Application (Antioxidants, Biocides, Catalysts, Enzymes, Separation Membranes, Specialty Coatings, Specialty Pigments, Among Others), By Material (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow by US$ 302.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the given forecast period.

Specialty chemicals are particular chemical products which provide a wide variety of effects on which many other industry sectors rely. Specialty chemicals are materials used on the basis of their performance or function. They can be unique molecules or mixtures of molecules known as formulations. The physical and chemical characteristics of the single molecules or the formulated mixtures of molecules and the composition of the mixtures influences the performance end product

The growth is driven by an increasing food consumption worldwide owing to the increasing population, and increasing need of crop protection, in order to meet the ever-increasing demand of food products. Also increasing demand of construction chemicals, lubricant and oilfield chemicals, and electronic chemicals contributing to growth of Specialty Chemicals market.

The global Specialty Chemicals market is segregated on the basis of Type as Food Additives, Cosmetic Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Textile Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Paper & Pulp Chemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, and Ink Additives. Based on Application the global Specialty Chemicals market is segmented in Antioxidants, Biocides, Catalysts, Enzymes, Separation Membranes, Specialty Coatings, Specialty Pigments, and Among Others.

The global Specialty Chemicals market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Specialty Chemicals market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and others are among the major players in the global Specialty Chemicals market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Specialty Chemicals Market has been segmented as below:

Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type

Food Additives

Cosmetic Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Textile Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Paper & Pulp Chemicals

Oil Field Chemicals

Ink Additives

Specialty Chemicals Market, By Application

Antioxidants

Biocides

Catalysts

Enzymes

Separation Membranes

Specialty Coatings

Specialty Pigments

Among Others

Specialty Chemicals Market, By Material

Specialty Chemicals Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Specialty Chemicals Market, By Company

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Huntsman International LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

The report covers:

Global Specialty Chemicals market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Specialty Chemicals market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Specialty Chemicals market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Specialty Chemicals market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Specialty Chemicals market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food Additives

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Cosmetic Chemicals

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Textile Chemicals

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Construction Chemicals

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Paper & Pulp Chemicals

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Oil Field Chemicals

5.8.1 Market Overview

5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.9 Ink Additives

5.9.1 Market Overview

5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antioxidants

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Biocides

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Catalysts

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Enzymes

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Separation Membranes

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Specialty Coatings

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Specialty Pigments

6.8.1 Market Overview

6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.9 Among Others

6.9.1 Market Overview

6.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

8. Specialty Chemicals Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Type

8.2.2 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Application

8.2.3 North America Specialty Chemicals, By Material

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Type

8.3.2 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Application

8.3.3 Europe Specialty Chemicals, By Material

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Type

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Application

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemicals, By Material

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Type

8.5.2 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Application

8.5.3 Rest of the World Specialty Chemicals, By Material

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Evonik Industries AG

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Clariant AG

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Huntsman International LLC

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 The Dow Chemical Company

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 Albemarle Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Ashland Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 BASF SE

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

