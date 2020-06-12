Smart Ticketing Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Global Smart-Ticketing Market Size By Type (Hardware, Software , Services), By Application (e-ticket, ticket machine, e-kiosk, e-toll, smart parking system, others), By End User (Transportation, Sports, Entertainment), By Technology (HCT Ticketing App, HCE ticketing wallet services, Processing Systems Or Host Operator System, Remote Ticket Download, Smart Cards, Smart Ticket Checker App, Card Management System (CMS).), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Smart Ticketing Market will grow by US$ 21.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.1% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/global-smart-ticketing-market

The smart ticketing system is a system which enables storing tickets electronically in a microchip. The microchip is embedded on a pepper card and this is known as a smart card. Some of the key advantages of using smart ticking system include safety from fraud, providing passengers with credit or pre-loaded ride travels in case of an advance travel, help is reduction or eliminating long queue. Further smart ticketing system enables the operators and sellers to provide there personalized or customized tickets which suit the requirement of a wide range of individuals and cater to their customized requirements.

The growth of Smart Ticketing Market due to successful application of a wide range of smart technology. Rising application in tourism and travel industry and applications of systems which are user friendly which could be accessed and easily used by people from all age group is further driving the smart ticketing market growth. Some of the factors restraining the smart ticketing system market include high setup cost and a centralized operating unit for operating the smart ticketing system to operate effectively.

The global Global-Smart-Ticketing market is segregated on the basis of Type as Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on Application the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market is segmented in e-ticket, ticket machine, e-kiosk, e-toll, smart parking system, and others. Based on End User the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market is segmented in Transportation, Sports, and Entertainment.

Based on Technology, the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market is segmented in HCT Ticketing App, HCE ticketing wallet services, Processing Systems Or Host Operator System, Remote Ticket Download, Smart Cards, Smart Ticket Checker App, and Card Management System (CMS)..

The global Global-Smart-Ticketing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Global-Smart-Ticketing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Inside Secure (France), CPI Card Group Inc.(U.S.), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), HID (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (U.S), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), company, company, company, and others are among the major players in the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Global-Smart-Ticketing Market has been segmented as below:

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Application

e-ticket

ticket machine

e-kiosk

e-toll

smart parking system

others

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By End User

Transportation

Sports

Entertainment

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Technology

HCT Ticketing App

HCE ticketing wallet services

Processing Systems or Host Operator System

Remote Ticket Download

Smart Cards

Smart Ticket Checker App

Card Management System (CMS).

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Company

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany)

Inside Secure (France)

CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.)

Gemalto NV (the Netherlands)

HID (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (U.S)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

company

company

company

The report covers:

Global Global-Smart-Ticketing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Global-Smart-Ticketing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Global-Smart-Ticketing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Global-Smart-Ticketing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Inside Secure (France), CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), HID (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (U.S), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), company, company, company, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Global-Smart-Ticketing industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Global-Smart-Ticketing market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/global-smart-ticketing-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 e-ticket

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 ticket machine

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 e-kiosk

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 e-toll

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 smart parking system

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 others

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Sports

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Entertainment

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 HCT Ticketing App

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 HCE ticketing wallet services

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Processing Systems Or Host Operator System

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Remote Ticket Download

8.5.1 Market Overview

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Smart Cards

8.6.1 Market Overview

8.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Smart Ticket Checker App

8.7.1 Market Overview

8.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.8 Card Management System (CMS).

8.8.1 Market Overview

8.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Global-Smart-Ticketing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Type

9.2.2 North America Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Application

9.2.3 North America Global-Smart-Ticketing, By End User

9.2.4 North America Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Technology

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Type

9.3.2 Europe Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Application

9.3.3 Europe Global-Smart-Ticketing, By End User

9.3.4 Europe Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Technology

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Type

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Application

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Global-Smart-Ticketing, By End User

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Technology

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Type

9.5.2 Rest of the World Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Application

9.5.3 Rest of the World Global-Smart-Ticketing, By End User

9.5.4 Rest of the World Global-Smart-Ticketing, By Technology

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany)

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3 Financial Overview

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 Inside Secure (France)

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Recent Developments

11.3 CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.)

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Recent Developments

11.4 Gemalto NV (the Netherlands)

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Recent Developments

11.5 HID (U.S.)

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Recent Developments

11.6 NXP Semiconductors (U.S)

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3 Financial Overview

11.6.4 Recent Developments

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3 Financial Overview

11.7.4 Recent Developments

11.8 company

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3 Financial Overview

11.8.4 Recent Developments

11.9 company

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3 Financial Overview

11.9.4 Recent Developments

11.10 company

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3 Financial Overview

11.10.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

Identity and access management (IAM) Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

Electric Motor Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/