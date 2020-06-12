Smart Fabrics Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Smart Fabrics Market Size By Type (Passive, Active, Very Smart), By Application (Fashion & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Medical, Transportation, Protection & Military, Architecture), By Service (Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Luminescence & Aesthetics, Thermoelectricity), By Voltage Range (By Speed (By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.
The global Smart Fabrics Market will grow by US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 30% in the given forecast period.
Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart-fabrics-market
Smart textiles/fabrics are advanced fabrics developed with novel technologies, which offer added value to the wearer. Some of these fabrics also accumulate energy from the surroundings by extracting vibrations, heat or sound, responding to these inputs. Such textiles are used across several applications to enhance performance and add aesthetic value.
The user-friendliness of smart fabrics and the incorporation of electronic devices in it make it an integrated tool for ordinary usage as a simple fabric that further drives the growth of the worldwide smart fabrics market. The increasing alertness and several applications of the smart fabrics, such as thermo-electricity, energy harvesting, and sensing, are projected to spur the growth of the smart fabrics market.
The global smart fabrics market is segregated on the basis of Type as Passive, Active, and Very Smart. Based on Application the global smart fabrics market is segmented in Fashion & Entertainment, Sports & Fitness, Medical, Transportation, Protection & Military, and Architecture. Based on Service the global smart fabrics market is segmented in Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Luminescence & Aesthetics, Thermoelectricity, and Others.
The global smart fabrics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The smart fabrics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
ThermoSoft International, Gentherm, Peratech Ltd., System integrators, Eleksen, Fibretronic Limited, Clothing+, Exo2, company, company, and others are among the major players in the global smart fabrics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The smart fabrics Market has been segmented as below:
smart fabrics Market, By Type
- Passive
- Active
- Very Smart
smart fabrics Market, By Application
- Fashion & Entertainment
- Sports & Fitness
- Medical
- Transportation
- Protection & Military
- Architecture
smart fabrics Market, By Service
- Sensing
- Energy Harvesting
- Luminescence & Aesthetics
- Thermoelectricity
- Others
smart fabrics Market, By Voltage Range
smart fabrics Market, By Speed
smart fabrics Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
smart fabrics Market, By Company
- ThermoSoft International
- Gentherm
- Peratech Ltd.
- System integrators
- Eleksen
- Fibretronic Limited
- Clothing+
- Exo2
- company
- company
The report covers:
- Global smart fabrics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global smart fabrics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global smart fabrics market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global smart fabrics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global smart fabrics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include ThermoSoft International, Gentherm, Peratech Ltd., System integrators, Eleksen, Fibretronic Limited, Clothing+, Exo2, company, company, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the smart fabrics industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the smart fabrics market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/smart-fabrics-market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. smart fabrics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passive
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Active
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 Very Smart
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. smart fabrics Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fashion & Entertainment
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Sports & Fitness
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Medical
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.5 Transportation
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.6 Protection & Military
6.6.1 Market Overview
6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.7 Architecture
6.7.1 Market Overview
6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. smart fabrics Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sensing
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Energy Harvesting
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 Luminescence & Aesthetics
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 Thermoelectricity
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. smart fabrics Market, By Voltage Range
8.1 Introduction
9. smart fabrics Market, By Speed
9.1 Introduction
10. smart fabrics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America smart fabrics, By Type
10.2.2 North America smart fabrics, By Application
10.2.3 North America smart fabrics, By Service
10.2.4 North America smart fabrics, By Voltage Range
10.2.5 North America smart fabrics, By Speed
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Europe smart fabrics, By Type
10.3.2 Europe smart fabrics, By Application
10.3.3 Europe smart fabrics, By Service
10.3.4 Europe smart fabrics, By Voltage Range
10.3.5 Europe smart fabrics, By Speed
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Asia-Pacific smart fabrics, By Type
10.4.2 Asia-Pacific smart fabrics, By Application
10.4.3 Asia-Pacific smart fabrics, By Service
10.4.4 Asia-Pacific smart fabrics, By Voltage Range
10.4.5 Asia-Pacific smart fabrics, By Speed
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Rest of the World smart fabrics, By Type
10.5.2 Rest of the World smart fabrics, By Application
10.5.3 Rest of the World smart fabrics, By Service
10.5.4 Rest of the World smart fabrics, By Voltage Range
10.5.5 Rest of the World smart fabrics, By Speed
11. Competitive Insights
11.1 Key Insights
11.2 Company Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Outlook
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 New Product Development
11.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
11.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11.3.5 Others
12. Company Profiles
12.1 ThermoSoft International
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.1.3 Financial Overview
12.1.4 Recent Developments
12.2 Gentherm
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.2.3 Financial Overview
12.2.4 Recent Developments
12.3 Peratech Ltd.
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.3.3 Financial Overview
12.3.4 Recent Developments
12.4 System integrators
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.4.3 Financial Overview
12.4.4 Recent Developments
12.5 Eleksen
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.5.3 Financial Overview
12.5.4 Recent Developments
12.6 Fibretronic Limited
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.6.3 Financial Overview
12.6.4 Recent Developments
12.7 Clothing+
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.7.3 Financial Overview
12.7.4 Recent Developments
12.8 Exo2
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.8.3 Financial Overview
12.8.4 Recent Developments
12.9 company
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.9.3 Financial Overview
12.9.4 Recent Developments
12.10 company
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
12.10.3 Financial Overview
12.10.4 Recent Developments
Other Related Market Research Reports:
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Identity and access management (IAM) Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Electric Motor Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
About MarketResearchEngine.com
Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Country: United States