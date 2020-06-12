Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size By Product (Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Defibrillators, Medical Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Intensive Care Units, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, IV Therapy Systems), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.
Refurbishment of equipment’s is an organized technique or a way to seem at the protection & efficacy of the used system. Purchasing refurbished medical equipment is becoming a beautiful option for many of the hospitals and diagnostic centers. Now-a-days most of the diagnostic, therapeutic, and patient monitoring medical equipment like AEDs, defibrillators, ECGs, sign monitors, pulse oximeters, spirometers, ventilators, IV pumps, and respiratory devices are often acquired as refurbished equipment at a reduced cost.
The global refurbished equipment market is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to an outsized patient population base affected by chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide and an increasing demand for low-cost medical devices due to budget constraints in developing nations. Moreover, the factors like an growing number of personal hospitals which purchase refurbished devices thanks to budget constraints, unfavourable reimbursement scenarios for various medical treatments, and increasing initiatives taken by the leading medical device manufacturers to determine refurbished facilities in developed and developing countries have fuelled the demand for refurbished equipment.
The global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Based on Product the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market is segmented in Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Defibrillators, Medical Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Intensive Care Units, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, and IV Therapy Systems.
The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Refurbished Medical Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agito Medical A/S, Block Imaging International, Inc., DRE Medical, Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc, and others are among the major players in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market has been segmented as below:
Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Product
- Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment
- Anesthesia Machines
- Agent and CO2 Monitors
- Microscopes
- Electrosurgical Units
- Others
- Patient Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Multiparameter Monitors
- Noninvasive Blood Pressure Monitors
- Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)
- Defibrillators
- AED Defibrillators
- Other Defibrillators
- Medical Imaging Equipment
- X-ray Machines
- Ultrasound Systems
- MRI Machines
- CT Scanners
- Nuclear Medicine Systems (PET, SPECT, and PET/CT)
- Others
- Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines
- Heart-Lung Machines
- Coagulation Analyzers
- Others
- Neurology Equipment
- EEG Machines
- EMG Machines
- Endoscopy Equipment
- Intensive Care Units
- Hardwire Systems
- Telemetry Systems
- Neonatal Intensive Care Units
- Monitors
- Incubators
- IV Therapy Systems
Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Company
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Agito Medical A/S
- Block Imaging International, Inc.
- DRE Medical, Inc.
- Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc
- Soma Technology, Inc.
- Everx Pvt Ltd.
- Integrity Medical Systems, Inc
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
The report covers:
- Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agito Medical A/S, Block Imaging International, Inc., DRE Medical, Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Refurbished Medical Equipment industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Refurbished Medical Equipment market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Patient Monitors
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 Defibrillators
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.5 Medical Imaging Equipment
5.5.1 Market Overview
5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.6 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines
5.6.1 Market Overview
5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.7 Neurology Equipment
5.7.1 Market Overview
5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.8 Endoscopy Equipment
5.8.1 Market Overview
5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.9 Intensive Care Units
5.9.1 Market Overview
5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.10 Neonatal Intensive Care Units
5.10.1 Market Overview
5.10.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.11 IV Therapy Systems
5.11.1 Market Overview
5.11.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Geography
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 North America Refurbished Medical Equipment, By Product
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Refurbished Medical Equipment, By Product
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.4.1 Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Equipment, By Product
6.5 Rest of the World
6.5.1 Rest of the World Refurbished Medical Equipment, By Product
7. Competitive Insights
7.1 Key Insights
7.2 Company Market Share Analysis
7.3 Strategic Outlook
7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.3.2 New Product Development
7.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
7.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
7.3.5 Others
8. Company Profiles
(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)
8.1 GE Healthcare
8.2 Philips Healthcare
8.3 Siemens Healthineers
8.4 Agito Medical A/S
8.5 Block Imaging International, Inc.
8.6 DRE Medical, Inc.
8.7 Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc
8.8 Soma Technology, Inc.
8.9 Everx Pvt Ltd.
8.10 Integrity Medical Systems, Inc
8.11 General Electric Company
8.12 Siemens AG
