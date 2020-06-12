Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size By Product (Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Defibrillators, Medical Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Intensive Care Units, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, IV Therapy Systems), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.

Refurbishment of equipment’s is an organized technique or a way to seem at the protection & efficacy of the used system. Purchasing refurbished medical equipment is becoming a beautiful option for many of the hospitals and diagnostic centers. Now-a-days most of the diagnostic, therapeutic, and patient monitoring medical equipment like AEDs, defibrillators, ECGs, sign monitors, pulse oximeters, spirometers, ventilators, IV pumps, and respiratory devices are often acquired as refurbished equipment at a reduced cost.

The global refurbished equipment market is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to an outsized patient population base affected by chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide and an increasing demand for low-cost medical devices due to budget constraints in developing nations. Moreover, the factors like an growing number of personal hospitals which purchase refurbished devices thanks to budget constraints, unfavourable reimbursement scenarios for various medical treatments, and increasing initiatives taken by the leading medical device manufacturers to determine refurbished facilities in developed and developing countries have fuelled the demand for refurbished equipment.

The global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Based on Product the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market is segmented in Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Defibrillators, Medical Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Intensive Care Units, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, and IV Therapy Systems.

The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Refurbished Medical Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agito Medical A/S, Block Imaging International, Inc., DRE Medical, Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc, and others are among the major players in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Product

Operating Room Equipment & Surgical Equipment

Anesthesia Machines

Agent and CO2 Monitors

Microscopes

Electrosurgical Units

Others

Patient Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Noninvasive Blood Pressure Monitors

Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)

Defibrillators

AED Defibrillators

Other Defibrillators

Medical Imaging Equipment

X-ray Machines

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Machines

CT Scanners

Nuclear Medicine Systems (PET, SPECT, and PET/CT)

Others

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment X-ray Machines

Heart-Lung Machines

Coagulation Analyzers

Others

Neurology Equipment

EEG Machines

EMG Machines

Endoscopy Equipment

Intensive Care Units

Hardwire Systems

Telemetry Systems

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Monitors

Incubators

IV Therapy Systems

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market, By Company

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agito Medical A/S

Block Imaging International, Inc.

DRE Medical, Inc.

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc

Soma Technology, Inc.

Everx Pvt Ltd.

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

The report covers:

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Refurbished Medical Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Refurbished Medical Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agito Medical A/S, Block Imaging International, Inc., DRE Medical, Inc., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc, and others.

