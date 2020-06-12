Polymer Modified Cementitious Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Polymer Modified Cementitious Market Size By Type (SBR Latex, Acrylic Polymer), By Application (Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructures, Non-Residential Buildings, Surgical dressing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market will grow by US$ 2.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/polymer-modified-cementitious-market

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings is a bicomponent, thixotropic protective coating which shields the concrete and steel substrates from corrosion when applied directly. It contains cement as one of its components which is held onto the surface by a binder and a polymer mixture which provides high adhesion to steel and cement substrates. This coating acts as a barrier from any acid-gas reaction or corrosive nature of substances and hence extends the lifetime of the material. It also protects concrete in sulfate contaminated ground conditions.

Rising demand for residential buildings and the government initiatives for supporting infrastructural development are expected to boost the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market across the globe. Increasing urbanization and industrial revolution have also boosted the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market tremendously. Expansion of the architectural sector along with construction and building has also driven the polymer modified cementitious coatings market on a higher scale.

The global Polymer Modified Cementitious market is segregated on the basis of Type as SBR Latex and Acrylic Polymer. Based on Application the global Polymer Modified Cementitious market is segmented in Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructures, Non-Residential Buildings, and Surgical dressing.

The global Polymer Modified Cementitious market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Polymer Modified Cementitious market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Celanese Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Arkema SA, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, and others are among the major players in the global Polymer Modified Cementitious market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Polymer Modified Cementitious Market has been segmented as below:

Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Type

SBR Latex

Acrylic Polymer

Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Application

Residential Buildings

Public Infrastructures

Non-Residential Buildings

Surgical dressing

Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Company

Celanese Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

Dow Chemical Company

Pidilite Industries Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Arkema SA

Akzo Nobel N.V

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

The report covers:

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Polymer Modified Cementitious market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Polymer Modified Cementitious market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Polymer Modified Cementitious market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Polymer Modified Cementitious market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Celanese Corporation, H.B.Fuller, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Arkema SA, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Polymer Modified Cementitious industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Polymer Modified Cementitious market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/polymer-modified-cementitious-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 SBR Latex

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Acrylic Polymer

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Residential Buildings

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Public Infrastructures

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Non-Residential Buildings

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Surgical dressing

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Polymer Modified Cementitious Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Type

7.2.2 North America Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Type

7.3.2 Europe Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Application

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Type

7.5.2 Rest of the World Polymer Modified Cementitious, By Application

8. Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Celanese Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 H.B. Fuller

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Dow Chemical Company

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 Pidilite Industries Limited

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 The Lubrizol Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Arkema SA

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Akzo Nobel N.V

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 BASF SE

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.9.3 Financial Overview

9.9.4 Recent Developments

9.10 Berger Paints India Limited

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.10.3 Financial Overview

9.10.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Automotive Sunroof Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

Chips Automotive Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

Electric Motor Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/