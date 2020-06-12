Polyethylene Naphthalate Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market Size By Type (PEN Film Grade, PEN Fibre Grade, PEN Resin Grade), By Application (Beverage Bottling, Food Packaging, Electronics, Rubber Tires), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

The global Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market will grow by US$ 2.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.6% in the given forecast period.

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) is a polyester, which is manufactured using an acid or an ester as a starting monomer. Ethylene glycol is the glycol monomer, common for both the manufacturing process. It exhibits superior properties such as high mechanical strength, dielectric strength, and good resistance to temperature, solvents, and chemicals.

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) is mainly used in packaging application owing to its improved thermal and barrier properties, such as resistance to oxidation. Growing demand for high strength photographic films is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The global Polyethylene-Naphthalate market is segregated on the basis of Type as PEN Film Grade, PEN Fibre Grade, and PEN Resin Grade. Based on Application the global Polyethylene-Naphthalate market is segmented in Beverage Bottling, Food Packaging, Electronics, Rubber Tires, and Others.

The global Polyethylene-Naphthalate market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Polyethylene-Naphthalate market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Sumitomo Chemical, Performance Fibers, Kolon Plastics, Toray Industries, SASA, DowDuPont, SKC, Polyonics, 3M, and others are among the major players in the global Polyethylene-Naphthalate market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market has been segmented as below:

Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market, By Type

PEN Film Grade

PEN Fibre Grade

PEN Resin Grade

Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market, By Application

Beverage Bottling

Food Packaging

Electronics

Rubber Tires

Others

Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Polyethylene-Naphthalate Market, By Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Performance Fibers

Kolon Plastics

Toray Industries

SASA

DowDuPont

SKC

Polyonics

3M

