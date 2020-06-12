Pet Wearable Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Pet Wearable Market Size By Application (Identification & Tracking, Medical Diagnosis, Treatment), By Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensors), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

The global Pet Wearable market will grow by US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.1% in the given forecast period.

Wearable technology is witnessing a swift adoption owing to its diversified applications in tracking and identifying, monitoring behavior, diagnosing medical problems, and safety and security of pets. These wearable devices help pet owners track the daily activities of their pets. They also enable statistical tracking such as rest patterns and calories burnt, along with heart rate monitoring.

Increasing pet expenditure owing to rising disposable income in emerging countries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness concerning animal health is expected to boost market growth significantly over the forecast period. The integration of IoT in pet wearables is also anticipated to have a significant impact on medical treatments and the diagnosis of medical problems of pets.

The global Pet Wearable market is segregated on the basis of Application as Identification & Tracking, Medical Diagnosis, and Treatment. Based on Technology the global Pet Wearable market is segmented in RFID, GPS, and Sensors.

The global Pet Wearable market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Pet Wearable market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Garmin Ltd., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Link AKC, Loc8tor Ltd, Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Datamars, Fitbark, and others are among the major players in the global Pet Wearable market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:

Global Pet Wearable market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Pet Wearable market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Pet Wearable market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Pet Wearable market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Pet Wearable market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Garmin Ltd., Intervet Inc., Invisible Fence, Konectera Inc., Link AKC, Loc8tor Ltd, Allflex USA Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Datamars, Fitbark, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Pet Wearable industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Pet Wearable market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

