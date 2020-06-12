Patient Handling Equipment Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Patient Handling Equipment Market Size By Type (Patient Transfer Devices, Medical Beds, Mobility Devices, Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment, Stretchers & Transport Chairs), By Application (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Patient handling equipment assist to manoeuvre, transfer, or support an individual or part conveniently in medical facilities. It ensures safety of care givers and doctors while handling patients. The enhancement in quality of care and maintaining personal hygiene of patients is feasible with the assistance of patient handling equipment. It also rises the productivity of care givers, reduces possibility of patient injuries, and is cost efficient than retrofitting.

Increasing aging population, government policies, and rising incidences of diseases are key factors driving the expansion of the planet patient handling equipment market. Nevertheless, the scarcity of skilled professionals and challenges to bariatric care patients are factors restraining the expansion of the market. On the opposite hand, technological advancements and personal institutional nursing create opportunities for growth within the market.

The global Patient Handling Equipment market is segregated on the basis of Type as Patient Transfer Devices, Medical Beds, Mobility Devices, Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment, and Stretchers & Transport Chairs. Based on Application the global Patient Handling Equipment market is segmented in Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Other End Users.

The global Patient Handling Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Patient Handling Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalr

Arjo, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare, Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, Joerns Healthcare LLC., and others are among the major players in the global Patient Handling Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Patient Handling Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Type

Patient Transfer Devices

Patient Lifts

Ceiling Lifts Stair & Wheelchair Lifts Mobile Lifts Sit-To-Stand Lifts Bath & Pool Lifts

Slings

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

Reusable Air-Assisted Mattresses

Single-Patient Use Air-Assisted Mattresses

Sliding Sheets

Accessories

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Manual Wheelchairs

Ambulatory Aids

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment

Stretchers & Transport Chairs

Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Application

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Company

Arjo

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Drive Divilbiss Healthcare, Inc.

ETAC AB

Gf Health Products, Inc.

Guldmann, Inc.

Handicare Group AB

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

The report covers:

Global Patient Handling Equipment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Patient Handling Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Patient Handling Equipment market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Patient Handling Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Patient Handling Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Arjo, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare, Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, Joerns Healthcare LLC., and others

