North America Pigments Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2019-2025)

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Pigments Market Estimated to grow at $5 billion by 2025. The growing need for paints and coatings across various industries such as automobile, construction, packaging and others shall compliment the market size during the forecast period. On the basis of products, North America pigments market is segmented into organic, inorganic and specialty. Inorganic held the largest share in 2018 in terms of volume and shall grow at a significant rate of over 3.5% over the forecast duration. Growing automobile demand especially in the U.S. is likely to generate substantial revenue to the inorganic segment during the forecast period. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers, the U.S. produced 11,314,705 vehicles in 2018 with an increase of 1.1% from the previous year. Moreover, inorganic pigments possess excellent qualities such as high gloss, durability, and anti-corrosive properties that makes them ideal for the use in the paints & coatings industry.

The organic product segment was the second largest in 2018 in terms of volume and is projected to show the same trend during the assessment period. Organic segment shall exhibit tremendous growth on account of its rising use in paints & coatings, printing inks, rubber and textile industries.

North America pigments market for paints & coatings was the largest in 2018 closely followed by the plastics application segment. The product is widely used in plastic for UV protection, long service life, attractive colors and fire protection. The burgeoning plastic industry shall positively contribute to the product business growth in the coming years. However, the presence of stringent regulations relating to the use of plastics in North America can act as a major down-side to the market growth during the assessment period. The plastic segment held a market share of over 15% in 2018.

Some of the major players in the North America pigments market are Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Carl Schlenk AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Cathay Industries Group and Tronox, Inc.

North America Pigments market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025 , for the following segments:

Segments Covered in this Report:

North America Pigments Market Share, By Product

Inorganic Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Cadmium Pigments Carbon Black Chromium Oxide Others

Organic Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others

Specialty

Classic Organic Metallic High Performance Organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent, Luminescent Thermochromic



North America Pigments Market Size, By Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

