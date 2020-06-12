New Trends Studied for Intumescent Coatings Market by 2026 with Key Player Like Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Intumescent Coatings Market report also deals with the factors like growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). It includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. By examining competitor analysis, Chemical and Materials industry can get fluency of the strategies of key players in the market that includes new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The study conducted in Intumescent Coatings Market report takes into consideration heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of Chemical and Materials industry.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 896.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1275.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.”

Few of the major competitors currently working in the intumescent coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun, The Sherwin-Williams Company, HEMPEL A/S, Promat International NV, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Teknos Group, 3M, Carboline Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, BASF SE, Contego International Inc., Isolatek International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Envirograf, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian vermiculite industries, No-Burn Inc., SKK Pte. Ltd., Demilec USA Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety from fires, and benefits of intumescent coatings for fire-resistance is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing urbanization and preferences of light weighted materials and the need for coating them with fire resistant coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Lack of penetration and awareness regarding the presence in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth

Concerns regarding the durability of applications of intumescent coatings is also expected to restrain the market growth

