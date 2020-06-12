IT enabled Healthcare Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “IT enabled Healthcare Market Size By Services (Tele-Health Services, m-Health, Healthcare Surveillance, Healthcare Practitioner Support, Emergency Response Services, Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions, Prevention Services, Treatment Services, Wellness Services, Diagnostic Services), By Software (Clinical Information Systems (CIS), Administrative Information Systems (AIS), Ancillary Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS), Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD), Nursing Information Systems (NIS), Electronic Medical Record (EMR)), By End User (Physicians, Public/Private Healthcare Institutions, Healthcare Workers, Individuals, Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Healthcare offerings that are IT-powered provide sufficient means of conquering losses within the present system everywhere the world for health care delivery. With the rising goal of varied governments all across the world for the event of the favoured healthcare infrastructure of the country, the private and public healthcare infrastructure of those countries is additionally designing lengthily. Many nations like Algeria, Singapore, Argentina, Chile, China, Brazil, and India among various others are continually aiming at rising the budget of public segment healthcare initiatives by means of various private and government featured models.

This attempt has been made to increase to the mass users. Furthermore, inadequacies of the conservative paper supported techniques like redundancies, high costs, and incompleteness leads to pointless healthcare expenses. IT-enabled healthcare offers a practicable replacement for the conservative systems so on reduce the needless healthcare prices and thus elevate the efficiency and quality of healthcare offerings. The data shared among different healthcare entities is private in nature and hence, needs a reliable and secure exchange technique

The global IT enabled Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Services as Tele-Health Services, m-Health, Healthcare Surveillance, Healthcare Practitioner Support, Emergency Response Services, Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions, Prevention Services, Treatment Services, Wellness Services, and Diagnostic Services. Based on Software the global IT enabled Healthcare market is segmented in Clinical Information Systems (CIS), Administrative Information Systems (AIS), Ancillary Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS), Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD), Nursing Information Systems (NIS), and Electronic Medical Record (EMR). Based on End User the global IT enabled Healthcare market is segmented in Physicians, Public/Private Healthcare Institutions, Healthcare Workers, Individuals, and Other End Users.

The global IT enabled Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The IT enabled Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

McKesson Corporation, Apple, Inc., E*HealthLine.Com, Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Siemens AG, AT&T Inc, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, eHealth Technologies, and others are among the major players in the global IT enabled Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. IT enabled Healthcare Market, By Services

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tele-Health Services

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 m-Health

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Healthcare Surveillance

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Healthcare Practitioner Support

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Emergency Response Services

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Prevention Services

5.8.1 Market Overview

5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.9 Treatment Services

5.9.1 Market Overview

5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.10 Wellness Services

5.10.1 Market Overview

5.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.11 Diagnostic Services

5.11.1 Market Overview

5.11.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. IT enabled Healthcare Market, By Software

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Ancillary Information Systems

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Nursing Information Systems (NIS)

6.8.1 Market Overview

6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.9 Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

6.9.1 Market Overview

6.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. IT enabled Healthcare Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physicians

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Healthcare Workers

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Individuals

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Other End Users

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. IT enabled Healthcare Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America IT enabled Healthcare, By Services

8.2.2 North America IT enabled Healthcare, By Software

8.2.3 North America IT enabled Healthcare, By End User

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe IT enabled Healthcare, By Services

8.3.2 Europe IT enabled Healthcare, By Software

8.3.3 Europe IT enabled Healthcare, By End User

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific IT enabled Healthcare, By Services

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific IT enabled Healthcare, By Software

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific IT enabled Healthcare, By End User

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World IT enabled Healthcare, By Services

8.5.2 Rest of the World IT enabled Healthcare, By Software

8.5.3 Rest of the World IT enabled Healthcare, By End User

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 McKesson Corporation

10.2 Apple, Inc.

10.3 E*HealthLine.Com, Inc.

10.4 AirStrip Technologies LP

10.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

10.6 Siemens AG

10.7 AT&T Inc

10.8 GE Healthcare

10.9 Cerner Corporation

10.10 eHealth Technologies

10.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.12 3M

10.13 IMS Health Holdings, Inc

10.14 Aerotel Medical Systems, Ltd.

10.15 Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc.

