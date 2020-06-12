Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2020 Highest Rate Due to Increasing Requirements | Electrolux, Eureka Forbes, Haier, iRobot, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Business Insights and Updates:

Household vacuum cleaners are consumer electronic goods that are used for cleaning and purifying of surfaces from dusts, contaminants and other environmental particles. These devices utilize suction/vacuum to extract the particles from floors, surfaces and from hard-to-reach places. These particles are collected in a storage dust bag which is required to dispose of afterwards. Various varieties of the product are available in the modern times with cordless-battery powered as well as robotic vacuum cleaners currently being commercialized by various manufacturers.



Electrolux; Eureka Forbes; Haier Inc.; iRobot Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; SAMSUNG; BISSELL; Dyson; HausVac Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; BLACK+DECKER Inc.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Daewoo Electronics; Groupe SEB; Hitachi, Ltd.; Midea Group; Morphy Richards; NEATO ROBOTICS and Vax Ltd

Segmentation: Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

By Product Type

Upright

Cordless/Stick

Canister

Drum

Central

Wet/Dry

Robotic

Others Handheld Others



By Distribution Channel

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others

Online





Based on regions, the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the levels of urbanization globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant increase in the disposable income of individuals worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on enhanced delivery of after-sales servicing and providing products to a wider geographical area; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in the adoption for stick as well as robotic variants of the product; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the product’s high levels of energy consumption is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of battery lives in cordless product is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Haier Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Candy S.p.A. Company, which will now be operate as a subsidiary of Qingdao Haier. This acquisition will help Haier in enhancing their presence for consumer goods and appliances in the European region while the portfolio of the combined companies will have a positive effect on their revenue generations

In August 2018, Electrolux announced the launch of a cordless vacuum cleaner, named as “Electrolux Pure F9” is based on the latest technology providing high levels of battery operations so that the consumers can easily avail the performance of traditional vacuum cleaners in a portable product offering. The product is set to be commercialized by September 2018 for the European and Asia-Pacific region

