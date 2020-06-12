Hospital Gowns Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Hospital Gowns Market Size by Type (Patient Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Surgical Gowns), By Usability (Reusable, Disposable), By Risk Type (Moderate, High, Low, Minimal), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The hospital gowns are damaged by patients during the medical procedure of surgery or examination. These gown supports in providing protection against hospital developed infections. These gowns are usually made of hypoallergic material which restricts uninvited immunological response in patients. Hospital gowns are also available in returnable form, which can be washed and used by patients again. The global hospital gowns market is rising owing to the ever increasing number of surgeries and other medical procedures. More and more people are being admitted in the hospitals for treatment of their ailments and thus need hygienic and clean clothing. Hospital gowns are also called johnny gowns. A hospital gown is generally a loose piece of clothing that is worn in a medical center by both patients and medical professionals for hygiene purpose. This is also the main form of clothing for bedridden patients.

The global Hospital Gowns market is segregated on the basis of Type as Patient Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, and Surgical Gowns. Based on Usability the global Hospital Gowns market is segmented in Reusable and Disposable. Based on Risk Type the global Hospital Gowns market is segmented in Moderate, High, Low, and Minimal.

The global Hospital Gowns market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hospital Gowns market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Cardinal Health, Gownies, Angelica, Atlas Infiniti, Sara Healthcare P Ltd, Medline, 3M, Standard Textile, AmeriPride, Others, and others are among the major players in the global Hospital Gowns market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hospital Gowns Market has been segmented as below:

Hospital Gowns Market, By Type

Patient Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Surgical Gowns

Hospital Gowns Market, By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

Hospital Gowns Market, By Risk Type

Moderate

High

Low

Minimal

Hospital Gowns Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Hospital Gowns Market, By Company

Cardinal Health

Gownies

Angelica

Atlas Infiniti

Sara Healthcare P Ltd

Medline

3M

Standard Textile

AmeriPride

Others

Priontex

The report covers:

Global Hospital Gowns market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2020-2025

Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025

Global Hospital Gowns market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hospital Gowns market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Hospital Gowns market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hospital Gowns market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Cardinal Health, Gownies, Angelica, Atlas Infiniti, Sara Healthcare P Ltd, Medline, 3M, Standard Textile, AmeriPride, Others, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Hospital Gowns Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Patient Gowns

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Non-Surgical Gowns

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Surgical Gowns

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Hospital Gowns Market, By Usability

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reusable

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Disposable

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Hospital Gowns Market, By Risk Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Moderate

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 High

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Low

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Minimal

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Hospital Gowns Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Hospital Gowns, By Type

8.2.2 North America Hospital Gowns, By Usability

8.2.3 North America Hospital Gowns, By Risk Type

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Hospital Gowns, By Type

8.3.2 Europe Hospital Gowns, By Usability

8.3.3 Europe Hospital Gowns, By Risk Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Gowns, By Type

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Gowns, By Usability

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hospital Gowns, By Risk Type

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Hospital Gowns, By Type

8.5.2 Rest of the World Hospital Gowns, By Usability

8.5.3 Rest of the World Hospital Gowns, By Risk Type

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Product and service Offering, Recent Development)

10.1 Cardinal Health

10.2 Gownies

10.3 Angelica

10.4 Atlas Infiniti

10.5 Sara Healthcare P Ltd

10.6 Medline

10.7 3M

10.8 Standard Textile

10.9 AmeriPride

10.10 Others

10.11 Priontex

