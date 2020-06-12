Hospital Beds Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Hospital Beds Market Size By Application (Non-intensive Beds, Intensive Care Beds), By Care (Rehabilitative), By End-user (Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes), By Product (Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, Semi-electric Beds), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
FYI, you will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.
The Global Hospital Beds Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of more than 6% in the given forecast period.
Hospital beds are specially considered for hospitalized patients who are in need of some form of health care services. Different types of hospital beds are available in the market like advanced electric and semi electric beds. Growing frequency of diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals & clinics drive the development of the market. Increasing preference for home healthcare services is a key trend witnessed in the hospital bed market. Meanwhile, the aged people are prone to developing chronic diseases and require intensive care at home, a significant increase in the preference for home healthcare facilities is observed. The home healthcare facilities help in maintaining, promoting, and restoring the health of individuals. The homecare settings can be smoothed with physical therapy, doctor visits, nursing care, home blood collection, occupational speech language therapy, and geriatric counseling.
global Hospital Beds market is segregated on the basis of Application as Non-intensive Beds and Intensive Care Beds. Based on Care the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Rehabilitative, Others, Psychiatric care beds, Palliative Care Beds, Hospitals, Curative, and Long-terms. Based on End-user the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes, and Others.
Based on Product, the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, and Semi-electric Beds.
The global Hospital Beds market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hospital Beds market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol, Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others are among the major players in the global Hospital Beds market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The report covers:
- Global Hospital Beds market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2020-2025
- Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025
- Global Hospital Beds market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hospital Beds market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Hospital Beds market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hospital Beds market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol , Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Hospital Beds Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non-intensive Beds
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Intensive Care Beds
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Hospital Beds Market, By Care
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rehabilitative
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Psychiatric care beds
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.5 Palliative Care Beds
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.6 Hospitals
6.6.1 Market Overview
6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.7 Curative
6.7.1 Market Overview
6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.8 Long-terms
6.8.1 Market Overview
6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Hospital Beds Market, By End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ambulatory Settings
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Academic Institutes
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 Rehabilitation Centers
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 Hospitals
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.6 Home Healthcare Settings
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.7 Nursing Homes
7.7.1 Market Overview
7.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Overview
7.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. Hospital Beds Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manual Beds
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Full-Electric Beds
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.4 Semi-electric Beds
8.4.1 Market Overview
8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
9. Hospital Beds Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 North America Hospital Beds, By Application
9.2.2 North America Hospital Beds, By Care
9.2.3 North America Hospital Beds, By End-user
9.2.4 North America Hospital Beds, By Product
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Europe Hospital Beds, By Application
9.3.2 Europe Hospital Beds, By Care
9.3.3 Europe Hospital Beds, By End-user
9.3.4 Europe Hospital Beds, By Product
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Application
9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Care
9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By End-user
9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Product
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Application
9.5.2 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Care
9.5.3 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By End-user
9.5.4 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Product
10. Competitive Insights
10.1 Key Insights
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Outlook
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 New Product Development
10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.3.5 Others
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Paramount Bed Holdings
11.2 Medline Industries
11.3 LINET spol
11.4 Gendron
11.5 Savion Industries
11.6 Hill-Rom Holdings
11.7 Getinge
11.8 Stiegelmeyer Group
11.9 Stryker
11.10 Invacare
11.11 Favero Health Projects
11.12 Joerns Healthcare
11.13 Malvestio Group
11.14 MESPA
11.15 Famed ?ywiec
11.16 Antano Group
11.17 HIDEMAR
11.18 HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS
11.19 Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment
11.20 Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
11.21 Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment
11.22 PROMA REHA
11.23 Besco Medical
11.24 Missaglia Spa
11.25 JMS – Mobiliário Hospitalar
11.26 Tenko Group
11.27 Timo d.o.o.
11.28 Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology
11.29 BiHealthcare
11.30 HOSPIMETAL
11.31 WUJIANG EVERGREEN EX/IM
11.32 Strongman Medline
11.33 Span-America
11.34 Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment
11.35 Jiangsu Aegean Medical Group
11.36 NITROCARE
11.37 Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte
