Categories
Coronavirus Industry Analysis Market Reports News

Hospital Beds Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Hospital Beds Market Size By Application (Non-intensive Beds, Intensive Care Beds), By Care (Rehabilitative), By End-user (Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes), By Product (Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, Semi-electric Beds), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

FYI, you will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The Global Hospital Beds Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of more than 6% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report from Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-beds-market

Hospital beds are specially considered for hospitalized patients who are in need of some form of health care services. Different types of hospital beds are available in the market like advanced electric and semi electric beds. Growing frequency of diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals & clinics drive the development of the market. Increasing preference for home healthcare services is a key trend witnessed in the hospital bed market. Meanwhile, the aged people are prone to developing chronic diseases and require intensive care at home, a significant increase in the preference for home healthcare facilities is observed. The home healthcare facilities help in maintaining, promoting, and restoring the health of individuals. The homecare settings can be smoothed with physical therapy, doctor visits, nursing care, home blood collection, occupational speech language therapy, and geriatric counseling.

global Hospital Beds market is segregated on the basis of Application as Non-intensive Beds and Intensive Care Beds. Based on Care the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Rehabilitative, Others, Psychiatric care beds, Palliative Care Beds, Hospitals, Curative, and Long-terms. Based on End-user the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes, and Others.

Based on Product, the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, and Semi-electric Beds.

The global Hospital Beds market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hospital Beds market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol, Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others are among the major players in the global Hospital Beds market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hospital Beds Market has been segmented as below:

Hospital Beds Market, By Application

  • Non-intensive Beds
  • Intensive Care Beds

Hospital Beds Market, By Care

  • Rehabilitative
  • Others
  • Psychiatric care beds
  • Palliative Care Beds
  • Hospitals
  • Curative
  • Long-terms

Hospital Beds Market, By End-user

  • Ambulatory Settings
  • Academic Institutes
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Hospitals
  • Home Healthcare Settings
  • Nursing Homes
  • Others

Hospital Beds Market, By Product

  • Manual Beds
  • Full-Electric Beds
  • Semi-electric Beds

Hospital Beds Market, By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Hospital Beds Market, By Company

  • Paramount Bed Holdings
  • Medline Industries
  • LINET spol
  • Gendron
  • Savion Industries
  • Hill-Rom Holdings
  • Getinge
  • Stiegelmeyer Group
  • Stryker
  • Invacare
  • Favero Health Projects
  • Joerns Healthcare
  • Malvestio Group
  • MESPA
  • Famed ?ywiec
  • Antano Group
  • HIDEMAR
  • HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS
  • Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment
  • Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
  • Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment
  • PROMA REHA
  • Besco Medical
  • Missaglia Spa
  • JMS – Mobiliário Hospitalar
  • Tenko Group
  • Timo d.o.o.
  • Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology
  • BiHealthcare
  • HOSPIMETAL
  • WUJIANG EVERGREEN EX/IM
  • Strongman Medline
  • Span-America
  • Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment
  • Jiangsu Aegean Medical Group
  • NITROCARE
  • Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte

The report covers:

  • Global Hospital Beds market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2020-2025
  • Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025
  • Global Hospital Beds market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
  • Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hospital Beds market
  • Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
  • Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Hospital Beds market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hospital Beds market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol , Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

  • Gain detailed insights on the Hospital Beds industry trends
  • Find complete analysis on the market status
  • Identify the Hospital Beds market opportunities and growth segments
  • Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
  • Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-beds-market

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
    1.1 Key Insights
    1.2 Report Overview
    1.3 Markets Covered
    1.4 Stakeholders
    2. Research Methodology
    2.1 Research Scope
    2.2 Market Research Process
    2.3 Research Data Analysis
    2.4.1 Secondary Research
    2.4.2 Primary Research
    2.4.3 Models for Estimation
    2.5 Market Size Estimation
    2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
    2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Overview
    4.1 Introduction
    4.2.1 Drivers
    4.2.2 Restraints
    4.2.3 Opportunities
    4.2.4 Challenges
    4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    5. Hospital Beds Market, By Application
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 Non-intensive Beds
    5.2.1 Market Overview
    5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
    5.3 Intensive Care Beds
    5.3.1 Market Overview
    5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6. Hospital Beds Market, By Care
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 Rehabilitative
    6.2.1 Market Overview
    6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.3 Others
    6.3.1 Market Overview
    6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.4 Psychiatric care beds
    6.4.1 Market Overview
    6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.5 Palliative Care Beds
    6.5.1 Market Overview
    6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.6 Hospitals
    6.6.1 Market Overview
    6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.7 Curative
    6.7.1 Market Overview
    6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
    6.8 Long-terms
    6.8.1 Market Overview
    6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7. Hospital Beds Market, By End-user
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Ambulatory Settings
    7.2.1 Market Overview
    7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.3 Academic Institutes
    7.3.1 Market Overview
    7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.4 Rehabilitation Centers
    7.4.1 Market Overview
    7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.5 Hospitals
    7.5.1 Market Overview
    7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.6 Home Healthcare Settings
    7.6.1 Market Overview
    7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.7 Nursing Homes
    7.7.1 Market Overview
    7.7.2 Market Size and Forecast
    7.8 Others
    7.8.1 Market Overview
    7.8.2 Market Size and Forecast
    8. Hospital Beds Market, By Product
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 Manual Beds
    8.2.1 Market Overview
    8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
    8.3 Full-Electric Beds
    8.3.1 Market Overview
    8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
    8.4 Semi-electric Beds
    8.4.1 Market Overview
    8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
    9. Hospital Beds Market, By Geography
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 North America
    9.2.1 North America Hospital Beds, By Application
    9.2.2 North America Hospital Beds, By Care
    9.2.3 North America Hospital Beds, By End-user
    9.2.4 North America Hospital Beds, By Product
    9.3 Europe
    9.3.1 Europe Hospital Beds, By Application
    9.3.2 Europe Hospital Beds, By Care
    9.3.3 Europe Hospital Beds, By End-user
    9.3.4 Europe Hospital Beds, By Product
    9.4 Asia-Pacific
    9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Application
    9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Care
    9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By End-user
    9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Hospital Beds, By Product
    9.5 Rest of the World
    9.5.1 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Application
    9.5.2 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Care
    9.5.3 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By End-user
    9.5.4 Rest of the World Hospital Beds, By Product
    10. Competitive Insights
    10.1 Key Insights
    10.2 Company Market Share Analysis
    10.3 Strategic Outlook
    10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
    10.3.2 New Product Development
    10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
    10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
    10.3.5 Others
    11. Company Profiles
    11.1 Paramount Bed Holdings
    11.2 Medline Industries
    11.3 LINET spol
    11.4 Gendron
    11.5 Savion Industries
    11.6 Hill-Rom Holdings
    11.7 Getinge
    11.8 Stiegelmeyer Group
    11.9 Stryker
    11.10 Invacare
    11.11 Favero Health Projects
    11.12 Joerns Healthcare
    11.13 Malvestio Group
    11.14 MESPA
    11.15 Famed ?ywiec
    11.16 Antano Group
    11.17 HIDEMAR
    11.18 HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS
    11.19 Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment
    11.20 Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
    11.21 Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment
    11.22 PROMA REHA
    11.23 Besco Medical
    11.24 Missaglia Spa
    11.25 JMS – Mobiliário Hospitalar
    11.26 Tenko Group
    11.27 Timo d.o.o.
    11.28 Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology
    11.29 BiHealthcare
    11.30 HOSPIMETAL
    11.31 WUJIANG EVERGREEN EX/IM
    11.32 Strongman Medline
    11.33 Span-America
    11.34 Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment
    11.35 Jiangsu Aegean Medical Group
    11.36 NITROCARE
    11.37 Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte

Other Related Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-gowns-market

https://www.marketresearchengine.com/live-chat-software-market

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/