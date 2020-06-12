Hospital Beds Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Hospital Beds Market Size By Application (Non-intensive Beds, Intensive Care Beds), By Care (Rehabilitative), By End-user (Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes), By Product (Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, Semi-electric Beds), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

The Global Hospital Beds Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of more than 6% in the given forecast period.

Hospital beds are specially considered for hospitalized patients who are in need of some form of health care services. Different types of hospital beds are available in the market like advanced electric and semi electric beds. Growing frequency of diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of hospitals & clinics drive the development of the market. Increasing preference for home healthcare services is a key trend witnessed in the hospital bed market. Meanwhile, the aged people are prone to developing chronic diseases and require intensive care at home, a significant increase in the preference for home healthcare facilities is observed. The home healthcare facilities help in maintaining, promoting, and restoring the health of individuals. The homecare settings can be smoothed with physical therapy, doctor visits, nursing care, home blood collection, occupational speech language therapy, and geriatric counseling.

global Hospital Beds market is segregated on the basis of Application as Non-intensive Beds and Intensive Care Beds. Based on Care the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Rehabilitative, Others, Psychiatric care beds, Palliative Care Beds, Hospitals, Curative, and Long-terms. Based on End-user the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Ambulatory Settings, Academic Institutes, Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Healthcare Settings, Nursing Homes, and Others.

Based on Product, the global Hospital Beds market is segmented in Manual Beds, Full-Electric Beds, and Semi-electric Beds.

The global Hospital Beds market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hospital Beds market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol, Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others are among the major players in the global Hospital Beds market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hospital Beds Market has been segmented as below:

Hospital Beds Market, By Application

Non-intensive Beds

Intensive Care Beds

Hospital Beds Market, By Care

Rehabilitative

Others

Psychiatric care beds

Palliative Care Beds

Hospitals

Curative

Long-terms

Hospital Beds Market, By End-user

Ambulatory Settings

Academic Institutes

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Nursing Homes

Others

Hospital Beds Market, By Product

Manual Beds

Full-Electric Beds

Semi-electric Beds

Hospital Beds Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Hospital Beds Market, By Company

Paramount Bed Holdings

Medline Industries

LINET spol

Gendron

Savion Industries

Hill-Rom Holdings

Getinge

Stiegelmeyer Group

Stryker

Invacare

Favero Health Projects

Joerns Healthcare

Malvestio Group

MESPA

Famed ?ywiec

Antano Group

HIDEMAR

HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment

PROMA REHA

Besco Medical

Missaglia Spa

JMS – Mobiliário Hospitalar

Tenko Group

Timo d.o.o.

Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology

BiHealthcare

HOSPIMETAL

WUJIANG EVERGREEN EX/IM

Strongman Medline

Span-America

Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Aegean Medical Group

NITROCARE

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte

The report covers:

Global Hospital Beds market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2020-2025

Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025

Global Hospital Beds market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hospital Beds market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Hospital Beds market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hospital Beds market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol , Gendron, Savion Industries, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Stiegelmeyer Group, Stryker, Invacare, and others.

