Home Healthcare Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Home healthcare provides a variation of services including physiotherapy, therapy, physical therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of knowledge has made it simpler for patients to contact physicians and clinicians and gain an accurate diagnosis from the comforts of their home. Home healthcare is beneficial in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients’ reception. Home healthcare provides wide selection of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physiotherapy, physical therapy, skilled medical care, and therapy.

Growing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) etc have led the demand for the house healthcare. Hospitalization for future isn’t administered in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients affected by diseases.

The global Home Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Product as Testing, Screening, and Monitoring, Therapeutic, and Mobility Care. Based on Service the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, and Hospice and Palliative Care. Based on Software the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Agency Software, Clinical Management Systems, and Hospice Solutions.

Based on Type, the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices, Home Telehealth Services, and Telehealth Software Solutions.

The global Home Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Home Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others are among the major players in the global Home Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:

Home Healthcare Market, By Product

Testing, Screening, and Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

Heart Rate Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

HIV Test Kits

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Coagulation Monitors

Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits

Holter and Event Monitors

Cholesterol Monitoring Devices

Colon Cancer Test Kits

Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits

Drug and Alcohol Test Kits

ECG/EKG Devices

EEG Devices

Temperature Monitors

Hearing Aids

Pedometers

Therapeutic

Oxygen Delivery Systems

Nebulizers

Ventilators

Wound Care Products

IV Equipment

Dialysis Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Inhalers

Other Therapeutic Products

Mobility Care

Canes

Crutches

Mobility Scooters

Walkers and Rollators

Wheelchairs

Home Healthcare Market, By Service

Rehabilitation

Infusion Therapy

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Skilled Nursing

Hospice and Palliative Care

Home Healthcare Market, By Software

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

Hospice Solutions

Home Healthcare Market, By Type

Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices

Home Telehealth Services

Telehealth Software Solutions

Home Healthcare Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Home Healthcare Market, By Company

Philips Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare

Linde Group

Almost Family Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

LHC Group (US)

A&D

Amedisys

Fresenius

Omron

McKesson

BAYADA Home Health Care

Kinnser Software, Inc.

Roche

The report covers:

Global Home Healthcare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Home Healthcare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Home Healthcare market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Home Healthcare Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Testing, Screening, and Monitoring

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Therapeutic

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Mobility Care

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Home Healthcare Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rehabilitation

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Infusion Therapy

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Unskilled Care

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Respiratory Therapy

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Pregnancy Care

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Skilled Nursing

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Hospice and Palliative Care

6.8.1 Market Overview

6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Home Healthcare Market, By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agency Software

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Clinical Management Systems

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Hospice Solutions

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Home Healthcare Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Home Telehealth Services

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Telehealth Software Solutions

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Home Healthcare Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Home Healthcare, By Product

9.2.2 North America Home Healthcare, By Service

9.2.3 North America Home Healthcare, By Software

9.2.4 North America Home Healthcare, By Type

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Home Healthcare, By Product

9.3.2 Europe Home Healthcare, By Service

9.3.3 Europe Home Healthcare, By Software

9.3.4 Europe Home Healthcare, By Type

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare, By Product

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare, By Service

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare, By Software

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare, By Type

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Home Healthcare, By Product

9.5.2 Rest of the World Home Healthcare, By Service

9.5.3 Rest of the World Home Healthcare, By Software

9.5.4 Rest of the World Home Healthcare, By Type

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

11.1 Philips Healthcare

11.2 Kindred Healthcare

11.3 Linde Group

11.4 Almost Family Inc.

11.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.6 LHC Group (US)

11.7 A&D

11.8 Amedisys

11.9 Fresenius

11.10 Omron

11.11 McKesson

11.12 BAYADA Home Health Care

11.13 Kinnser Software, Inc.

11.14 Roche

