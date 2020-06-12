Home Healthcare Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Home Healthcare Market Size By Product (Testing, Screening, and Monitoring, Therapeutic, Mobility Care), By Service (Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, Hospice and Palliative Care), By Software (Agency Software, Clinical Management Systems, Hospice Solutions), By Type (Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices, Home Telehealth Services, Telehealth Software Solutions), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
Home healthcare provides a variation of services including physiotherapy, therapy, physical therapy, and skilled nursing. The digitization of knowledge has made it simpler for patients to contact physicians and clinicians and gain an accurate diagnosis from the comforts of their home. Home healthcare is beneficial in getting diagnosis and treatment of the disease among patients’ reception. Home healthcare provides wide selection of health care services which are usually more convenient, expensive, and provided at door steps. It includes skilled medical professionals, including physiotherapy, physical therapy, skilled medical care, and therapy.
Growing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, metabolic, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS) etc have led the demand for the house healthcare. Hospitalization for future isn’t administered in hospitals which have led the introduction of home healthcare. Home healthcare provides better treatment facilities with skilled professionals for patients affected by diseases.
The global Home Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Product as Testing, Screening, and Monitoring, Therapeutic, and Mobility Care. Based on Service the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, and Hospice and Palliative Care. Based on Software the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Agency Software, Clinical Management Systems, and Hospice Solutions.
Based on Type, the global Home Healthcare market is segmented in Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices, Home Telehealth Services, and Telehealth Software Solutions.
The global Home Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Home Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others are among the major players in the global Home Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Home Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:
Home Healthcare Market, By Product
- Testing, Screening, and Monitoring
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Peak Flow Meters
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- HIV Test Kits
- Sleep Apnea Monitors
- Coagulation Monitors
- Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits
- Holter and Event Monitors
- Cholesterol Monitoring Devices
- Colon Cancer Test Kits
- Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits
- Drug and Alcohol Test Kits
- ECG/EKG Devices
- EEG Devices
- Temperature Monitors
- Hearing Aids
- Pedometers
- Therapeutic
- Oxygen Delivery Systems
- Nebulizers
- Ventilators
- Wound Care Products
- IV Equipment
- Dialysis Equipment
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Inhalers
- Other Therapeutic Products
- Mobility Care
- Canes
- Crutches
- Mobility Scooters
- Walkers and Rollators
- Wheelchairs
Home Healthcare Market, By Service
- Rehabilitation
- Infusion Therapy
- Unskilled Care
- Respiratory Therapy
- Pregnancy Care
- Skilled Nursing
- Hospice and Palliative Care
Home Healthcare Market, By Software
- Agency Software
- Clinical Management Systems
- Hospice Solutions
Home Healthcare Market, By Type
- Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices
- Home Telehealth Services
- Telehealth Software Solutions
Home Healthcare Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Home Healthcare Market, By Company
- Philips Healthcare
- Kindred Healthcare
- Linde Group
- Almost Family Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- LHC Group (US)
- A&D
- Amedisys
- Fresenius
- Omron
- McKesson
- BAYADA Home Health Care
- Kinnser Software, Inc.
- Roche
The report covers:
- Global Home Healthcare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Home Healthcare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Home Healthcare market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Home Healthcare market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Home Healthcare market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Philips Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Linde Group, Almost Family Inc., Abbott Laboratories, LHC Group (US), A&D, Amedisys, Fresenius, Omron, and others.
