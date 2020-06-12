Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size By Products and Services (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications (Apps), Enterprise Mobility Platforms), By Application (Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications), By End User (Payers, Providers, Patients), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Healthcare mobility involves the utilization of mobile devices, applications, and enterprise platforms to speak, also as securely and more efficiently exchange clinical data among various end users, like payers, providers, and patients. Technological advancement within the field of healthcare toward providing medical and healthcare services, like telemedicine, remote monitoring, virtual diagnosis, etc. is named healthcare mobility. Moreover , mobility solutions are helpful in reducing time and healthcare cost, wherein patients can access information, like prescription details, medical reports, or the other suggestions from doctors on their smartphones, and doctors can get direct access to medical devices from their smartphone so as to look atradiology, x-ray, and MRI images.

Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets in healthcare systems, rising specialise in patient-centric mobility applications, advanced connectivity to reinforce the standard of healthcare solutions, better cost efficiency of mobility solutions leading to streamlined workflow, shortage of nursing staff and doctors enhancing the adoption of mobility solutions, and robust penetration of wireless networks like 2G and 3G are factors fuelling the expansion of this market. Nevertheless, data security issues, short battery lifetime of mobile computers, lack of ordinary communication protocols and reimbursement policies, and infrastructural and price issues pose major challenges to the expansion of Healthcare.

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is segregated on the basis of Products and Services as Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications (Apps), and Enterprise Mobility Platforms. Based on Application the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is segmented in Enterprise Solutions and mHealth Applications. Based on End User the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is segmented in Payers, Providers, and Patients.

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Mobility Solutions market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Products and Services

Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

RFID Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Others

Mobile Applications (Apps)

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Application

Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Patient Monitoring

Case Management

Medication Administration

Patient Id (PPID)/Patient Tracking

Specimen Collection and Tracking

Dietary and Nutrition

Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

Other Patient Care Management Solutions

Operations Management

Patient Admissions/Discharge

Revenue Management/Billing

Claims Processing

Asset and Facilities Management

Materials Management

Others

Workforce Management

Scheduling

Time and Attendance Management

Other Operations Management Solutions

mHealth Applications

Chronic Care Management

Exercise

Weight Loss

Women’s Health

Sleep Monitoring

Medication Management

Other mHealth Applications

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By End User

Payers

Providers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Patients

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Company

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Philips Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Inc

Verizon Communications, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Products and Services

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mobile Devices

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Mobile Applications (Apps)

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Enterprise Mobility Platforms

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Solutions

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 mHealth Applications

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Payers

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Providers

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Patients

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Products and Services

8.2.2 North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Application

8.2.3 North America Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By End User

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Products and Services

8.3.2 Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Application

8.3.3 Europe Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By End User

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Products and Services

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Application

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By End User

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Products and Services

8.5.2 Rest of the World Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By Application

8.5.3 Rest of the World Healthcare Mobility Solutions, By End User

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 Oracle Corporation

10.2 SAP SE

10.3 McKesson Corporation

10.4 Cerner Corporation

10.5 Zebra Technologies

10.6 Philips Healthcare

10.7 AT&T Inc.

10.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.9 Omron Corporation

10.10 Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

10.11 Microsoft, Inc.

10.12 Apple, Inc.

10.13 Qualcomm, Inc.

10.14 IBM Corporation

10.15 Hewlett-Packard Inc

10.16 Verizon Communications, Inc.

