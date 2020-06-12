Healthcare Integration Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Healthcare Integration Market Size by Application (Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration, Radiology Integration), By Type (Service, Product), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2019-2025”.

Healthcare Integration is defined as the Partnership between health professionals so as to supply complete treatment to patients and improve overall well-being. With the assistance of integrated healthcare, information associated with patient care are often shared among team members and further establishment of a comprehensive treatment plan can happen so as to deal with the biological, psychological and social needs of the patients. Healthcare integration is more classified into functional, physician and clinical.

It helps the healthcare workers to take care of an accurate and complete information of a patient’s health which will be wont to give better care during a medical emergency and routine medical examinations. Growing chances of preventable chronic diseases, technological developments, got to curtail healthcare cost and increased government funds are driving the worldwide healthcare integration market. On the opposite hand, high implementation costs and interoperability restrictions might hinder the general market at a worldwide level.

The global Healthcare Integration market is segregated on the basis of Application as Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration, Radiology Integration, and Others. Based on Type the global Healthcare Integration market is segmented in Service and Product.

The global Healthcare Integration market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Integration market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Oracle Corporation, Interfaceware, Avi-Spl Inc., Ibm Corp., Intersystems, Orchestrate Healthcare, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Burwood Group, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Integration market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Integration Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Integration Market, By Application

Medical Device Integration

Lab Integration

Clinics Integration

Radiology Integration

Others

Healthcare Integration Market, By Type

Service

Support and Maintenance Services

Implementation Services

Training Services

Product

Interface/Integration Engines

Media Integration Solutions

Medical Device Integration Software

Other Integration Tools

Healthcare Integration Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Integration Market, By Company

Oracle Corporation

Interfaceware

Avi-Spl Inc.

Ibm Corp.

Intersystems

Orchestrate Healthcare

AGL Hospital Consulting

Siemens Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Burwood Group

Boston Software Systems, Inc.

The Sandino Group, LLC

Liaison Technologies

Orion Health

NextGen Healthcare Inc

iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

MEDITECH

Epic Systems Corporation

AVI-SPL, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Integration market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare Integration market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Integration market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Integration market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Integration market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Oracle Corporation, Interfaceware, Avi-Spl Inc., Ibm Corp., Intersystems, Orchestrate Healthcare, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Burwood Group, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Healthcare Integration Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medical Device Integration

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Lab Integration

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Clinics Integration

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Radiology Integration

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Healthcare Integration Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Product

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Healthcare Integration Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Healthcare Integration, By Application

7.2.2 North America Healthcare Integration, By Type

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Healthcare Integration, By Application

7.3.2 Europe Healthcare Integration, By Type

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Integration, By Application

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Integration, By Type

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Healthcare Integration, By Application

7.5.2 Rest of the World Healthcare Integration, By Type

8. Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others

9. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

9.1 Oracle Corporation

9.2 Interfaceware

9.3 Avi-Spl Inc.

9.4 Ibm Corp.

9.5 Intersystems

9.6 Orchestrate Healthcare

9.7 AGL Hospital Consulting

9.8 Siemens Healthcare

9.9 Cerner Corporation

9.10 Burwood Group

9.11 Boston Software Systems, Inc.

9.12 The Sandino Group, LLC

9.13 Liaison Technologies

9.14 Orion Health

9.15 NextGen Healthcare Inc

9.16 iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

9.17 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9.18 MEDITECH

9.19 Epic Systems Corporation

9.20 AVI-SPL, Inc.

