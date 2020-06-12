Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market Size By Type (Enterprise CTMS, Site CTMS), By Component (Software), Services), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS, Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS, Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Companies, Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Clinical trials that are used for trying out the efficacy and safety of a drug, medical devices, of each other healing product are presently at the rise. A medical trial is performed for the identification of the outcomes of a specific medicine or clinical treatment method at the physical body.

Ability of the clinical test management systems to manage complex protocol designs in clinical trials and decrease in timeline by streamlining processes will increase its adoption within the foreseeable future. Furthermore, government efforts to ask multinational corporations for guiding clinical trials to draw in foreign reserves for financial and technological improvements will favour business growth. Nevertheless, high costs involved in clinical studies may impede the industry growth over the analysis period.

The global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market is segregated on the basis of Type as Enterprise CTMS and Site CTMS. Based on Component the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented in Software, and Services. Based on Delivery Mode the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented in Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS, Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS, and Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS.

Based on End User, the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Companies, and Other End Users.

The global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics, Inc., IBM, DATATRAK, Veeva Systems, DSG, MasterControl, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Type

Enterprise CTMS

Site CTMS

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Component

Software

Services

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS

Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS

Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Mid-Small Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies

Other End Users

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Company

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

IBM

DATATRAK

Veeva Systems

DSG

MasterControl

ERT

Forte Research Systems

MedNet Solutions

ArisGlobal

DZS Software Solutions

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics, Inc., IBM, DATATRAK, Veeva Systems, DSG, MasterControl, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Enterprise CTMS

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Site CTMS

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Contract Research Organizations

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Medical Device Companies

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Other End Users

8.5.1 Market Overview

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Type

9.2.2 North America Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Component

9.2.3 North America Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Delivery Mode

9.2.4 North America Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By End User

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Type

9.3.2 Europe Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Component

9.3.3 Europe Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Delivery Mode

9.3.4 Europe Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By End User

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Type

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Component

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Delivery Mode

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By End User

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Type

9.5.2 Rest of the World Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Component

9.5.3 Rest of the World Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By Delivery Mode

9.5.4 Rest of the World Healthcare Clinical Trial Management System, By End User

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

11.1 Oracle Corporation

11.2 Medidata Solutions, Inc.

11.3 PAREXEL International Corporation

11.4 Bioclinica

11.5 Bio-Optronics, Inc.

11.6 IBM

11.7 DATATRAK

11.8 Veeva Systems

11.9 DSG

11.10 MasterControl

11.11 ERT

11.12 Forte Research Systems

11.13 MedNet Solutions

11.14 ArisGlobal

11.15 DZS Software Solutions

