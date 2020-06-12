Healthcare BPO Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Healthcare BPO Market Size By Payer Service (Claims Management, Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations, Member Management, Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA), Provider Management, Care Management, Billing & Accounts Management Services, HR Services), By Provider Service (Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning, Patient Care), By Pharmaceutical Service (Manufacturing Services, R&D Services, Non-clinical Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Browse Full Report from Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/healthcare-bpo-market

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a procedure that enriches resource allocation, boost financial performance and increase the effectiveness of healthcare providers. Healthcare BPO services allow hospitals and medical professionals to deliver quality patient care. The international healthcare BPO market growth is majorly driven by the growing need for minimizing critical mistakes, increase the cost-saving, and rising number of recovery audits. The increasing number of healthcare organizations, growing patient inflow, rising demand for niche services, increasing demand for delivering better services, and increasing healthcare spending have fuelled the expansion of the market.

Nevertheless, doubts over service quality may slow the expansion of the market over the review period. Furthermore, developments in digital technologies resulting in a shift from electronic records to telemedicine are further allowing many healthcare providers to deliver services in innovative ways. A Medical Transcription (MT) service is one among the services with voice notes being recorded and translated into various languages. The digitization of knowledge by skilled personnel saves time for doctors while examining patients.

The global Healthcare BPO market is segregated on the basis of Payer Service as Claims Management, Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations, Member Management, Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA), Provider Management, Care Management, Billing & Accounts Management Services, and HR Services. Based on Provider Service the global Healthcare BPO market is segmented in Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning, and Patient Care. Based on Pharmaceutical Service the global Healthcare BPO market is segmented in Manufacturing Services, R&D Services, and Non-clinical Services.

The global Healthcare BPO market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare BPO market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Cognizant, Accenture, Xerox, Genpact, TCS, Infosys, Sykes, IBM, QUINTILES, HCL, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare BPO market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare BPO Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

Claims Management

Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

Member Management

Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Provider Management

Care Management

Billing & Accounts Management Services

HR Services

Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider Service

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

Patient Care

Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

Manufacturing Services

R&D Services

Non-clinical Services

Healthcare BPO Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare BPO Market, By Company

Cognizant

Accenture

Xerox

Genpact

TCS

Infosys

Sykes

IBM

QUINTILES

HCL

IQVIA

Paraxel

Eli Global

Gebbs

Genpact Limited

Sutherland

Truven Health

The report covers:

Global Healthcare BPO market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare BPO market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare BPO market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare BPO market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare BPO market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Cognizant, Accenture, Xerox, Genpact, TCS, Infosys, Sykes, IBM, QUINTILES, HCL, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Healthcare BPO industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Healthcare BPO market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/healthcare-bpo-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Claims Management

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Member Management

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Provider Management

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Care Management

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Billing & Accounts Management Services

5.8.1 Market Overview

5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.9 HR Services

5.9.1 Market Overview

5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Revenue Cycle Management

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Patient Care

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manufacturing Services

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 R&D Services

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Non-clinical Services

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Healthcare BPO Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Healthcare BPO, By Payer Service

8.2.2 North America Healthcare BPO, By Provider Service

8.2.3 North America Healthcare BPO, By Pharmaceutical Service

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Healthcare BPO, By Payer Service

8.3.2 Europe Healthcare BPO, By Provider Service

8.3.3 Europe Healthcare BPO, By Pharmaceutical Service

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare BPO, By Payer Service

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare BPO, By Provider Service

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare BPO, By Pharmaceutical Service

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Healthcare BPO, By Payer Service

8.5.2 Rest of the World Healthcare BPO, By Provider Service

8.5.3 Rest of the World Healthcare BPO, By Pharmaceutical Service

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 Cognizant

10.2 Accenture

10.3 Xerox

10.4 Genpact

10.5 TCS

10.6 Infosys

10.7 Sykes

10.8 IBM

10.9 QUINTILES

10.10 HCL

10.11 IQVIA

10.12 Paraxel

10.13 Eli Global

10.14 Gebbs

10.15 Genpact Limited

10.16 Sutherland

10.17 Truven Health

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Coronavirus Impact on Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

Home Healthcare Market Analysis as per the Latest COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Condom Market

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/