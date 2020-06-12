Governance, Risk and Compliance Software Market 2020 Industry Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2026 | DueDil, Thomson Reuters, Encompass, LexisNexis, Oracle, NICE, AuditBoard

Global Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Market Research Report is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by market players. The Research report analyzes the market status, Revenue and forecast. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026.

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software is an integrated, holistic application to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness

The prominent players are –

DueDil, Thomson Reuters, Encompass, LexisNexis, Oracle, NICE, AuditBoard, ERP Maestro, SAI360, TeamMate+, Dockit SharePoint Manager, CaseWare, LogicManager, Egnyte, Box Zones, Aptible

Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Breakdown Data by Type

Anti Money Laundering Software

Audit Management Software

Business Continuity Management Software

Data Privacy Software

Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue in the forecast period. This is majorly due to the early adoption of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance management solutions in the region. Demand for EGRC solutions is highest in the US due to stringent corporate governance regulations.

– Moreover, the emergence of technologies such as big data, IoT, and cloud software is anticipated to propel the growth of GRC software over the forecast period. Due to this, a significant rise in cyber-attacks within the region has increased over the last few years, hence proliferating the market growth.

Industry News –

– May 2019 – IBM and Thomson Reuters collaborated to bundle the regulatory intelligence offerings together into a single product for financial services clients. The solution aims to digitize manual GRC processes, by integrating risk data then using AI to help boost the visibility of related regulatory risks.

– June 2018 – IBM OpenPages GRC Platform V8.0 added a reimagined task-based user interface, enhancing both the efficiency and effectiveness of the first line of defense. IBM OpenPages GRC Platform V8.0 is an integrated GRC platform that companies can use as a tool to assist in managing risk and regulatory challenges across the enterprise.

Key Market Trends

Risk management Expected to Emerge as the Largest Software Category

– Risk management is expected to account for the highest market share in terms of overall revenue amongst the other software solutions in the eGRC market. Risk management helps enterprises avert breaches and make sure that any risk associated with the activities of the enterprise is identified and addressed in a way that supports the organization’s business goals.

– According to the Risk Management Association, the most significant risk management challenges in 2018 were an operational risk (including cyber and third-party risks); regulatory compliance; and credit. As a result, a substantial increase in expenditure was observed owing to regulatory compliance

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team