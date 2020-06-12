Face Mask Market Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026 by Types, Applications and Key Players

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Face Mask Market Size By Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Supermarket & hypermarket, Drug stores, Beauty salons, Online, Offline), By Packaging Type (Sachets, Containers/Jars, Tubes), By Skin Concern Type (Dullness, Brightening/Fairness, Acne/Blemishes), By Product Type (Peel off mask, Sheet mask, Cream mask, Warm oil mask, Clay mask, Natural ingredient mask), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Growing pollution and unhealthy working hours have driven the adoption of a variety of skincare products across the world, especially with growing preferences for facial masks. Millennials choose to use organic and natural products, as it is free from more usage of chemicals. Rising demand for organic and natural skin care and cosmetic products that claim of offering multiple reimbursements like moisturizing, anti-aging and treatment of acne/blemishes is anticipated to proposition a favourable scope for the market development of facial masks. Furthermore, companies are commonly advertising on social networking websites such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to rise brand awareness and new promotions.

The global Face Mask market is segregated on the basis of Distribution Channel as Specialty stores, Supermarket & hypermarket, Drug stores, Beauty salons, Online, and Offline. Based on Packaging Type the global Face Mask market is segmented in Sachets, Containers/Jars, and Tubes. Based on Skin Concern Type the global Face Mask market is segmented in Dullness, Brightening/Fairness, Acne/Blemishes, and Others.

Based on Product Type, the global Face Mask market is segmented in Peel off mask, Sheet mask, Cream mask, Warm oil mask, Clay mask, and Natural ingredient mask.

The global Face Mask market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Face Mask market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

MolnlyckeHealth, Halyard Healthcare, Hakugen, CM, Shanghai Dasheng, 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex, McKesson, and others are among the major players in the global Face Mask market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:

Global Face Mask market sizes from 2020 to 2025, along with CAGR for 2020-2025

Market size comparison for 2019 vs 2025, with actual data for 2019, estimates for 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025

Global Face Mask market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Face Mask market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Face Mask market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Face Mask market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include MolnlyckeHealth, Halyard Healthcare, Hakugen, CM, Shanghai Dasheng, 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex, McKesson, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Face Mask industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Face Mask market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Face Mask Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Specialty stores

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Supermarket & hypermarket

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Drug stores

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Beauty salons

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Online

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Offline

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Face Mask Market, By Packaging Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sachets

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Containers/Jars

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Tubes

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Face Mask Market, By Skin Concern Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dullness

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Brightening/Fairness

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Acne/Blemishes

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Face Mask Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Peel off mask

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Sheet mask

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Cream mask

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Warm oil mask

8.5.1 Market Overview

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Clay mask

8.6.1 Market Overview

8.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Natural ingredient mask

8.7.1 Market Overview

8.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Face Mask Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Face Mask, By Distribution Channel

9.2.2 North America Face Mask, By Packaging Type

9.2.3 North America Face Mask, By Skin Concern Type

9.2.4 North America Face Mask, By Product Type

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Face Mask, By Distribution Channel

9.3.2 Europe Face Mask, By Packaging Type

9.3.3 Europe Face Mask, By Skin Concern Type

9.3.4 Europe Face Mask, By Product Type

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Face Mask, By Distribution Channel

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Face Mask, By Packaging Type

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Face Mask, By Skin Concern Type

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Face Mask, By Product Type

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Face Mask, By Distribution Channel

9.5.2 Rest of the World Face Mask, By Packaging Type

9.5.3 Rest of the World Face Mask, By Skin Concern Type

9.5.4 Rest of the World Face Mask, By Product Type

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Product and service Offering, Recent Development)

11.1 MolnlyckeHealth

11.2 Halyard Healthcare

11.3 Hakugen

11.4 CM

11.5 Shanghai Dasheng

11.6 3M

11.7 Honeywell

11.8 KOWA

11.9 Uvex

11.10 McKesson

11.11 Sinotextiles

11.12 Irema

11.13 BDS

11.14 Winner Medical

