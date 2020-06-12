Drug Discovery Informatics Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size By Function (Sequencing and Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library & Database Preparation, Other functions), By Application (Drug Discovery, Drug Development), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs), Other End Users, Other End Users), By Solution (Software, Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Drug Discovery Informatics enables the users to deal with large volume of knowledge storage & management and processing & analysing the obtained results. These drug discovery informatics platforms use bioinformatics algorithms for processing bioscience data and uses various in silico models for analysing the info obtained. Success of a drug discovery experiment depends extensively on effectiveness of tools employed to assess varied aspects of medicine.

In silico tools used herein include modelling tools for determination of 3D structures of ligand and protein-ADMET assessment-affinity estimation in docking and drug-ligand interaction for pharmacological profiling. Large volume of knowledge procured by innovative methods and therefore the need for an efficient tool to research this data are anticipated to drive the market of drug discovery informatics within the coming years. In recent years, various collaborations are seen amongst the drug discovery informatics providers, which proves to be a serious opportunity within the market.

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market is segregated on the basis of Function as Sequencing and Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library & Database Preparation, and Other functions. Based on Application the global Drug Discovery Informatics market is segmented in Drug Discovery and Drug Development. Based on End User the global Drug Discovery Informatics market is segmented in Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs) and Other End Users.

Based on Solution, the global Drug Discovery Informatics market is segmented in Software and Services.

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Drug Discovery Informatics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, DiscoverX, Charles River Laboratories, and others are among the major players in the global Drug Discovery Informatics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Drug Discovery Informatics Market has been segmented as below:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Function

Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

Docking

Molecular Modelling

Library & Database Preparation

Other functions

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Application

Drug Discovery

Drug Development

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Other End Users

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution

Software

Services

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Company

ChemAxon

GVK Biosciences

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Certara

Infosys

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh

DiscoverX

Charles River Laboratories

Covance

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Novo Informatics

UCB

Evotec among others.

The report covers:

Global Drug Discovery Informatics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Drug Discovery Informatics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Drug Discovery Informatics market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Drug Discovery Informatics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, DiscoverX, Charles River Laboratories, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Docking

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Molecular Modelling

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Library & Database Preparation

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Other functions

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drug Discovery

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Drug Development

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Biotechnology Companies

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Contract Research Organization (CROs)

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Other End Users

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Drug Discovery Informatics, By Function

9.2.2 North America Drug Discovery Informatics, By Application

9.2.3 North America Drug Discovery Informatics, By End User

9.2.4 North America Drug Discovery Informatics, By Solution

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Drug Discovery Informatics, By Function

9.3.2 Europe Drug Discovery Informatics, By Application

9.3.3 Europe Drug Discovery Informatics, By End User

9.3.4 Europe Drug Discovery Informatics, By Solution

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Informatics, By Function

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Informatics, By Application

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Informatics, By End User

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Drug Discovery Informatics, By Solution

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Drug Discovery Informatics, By Function

9.5.2 Rest of the World Drug Discovery Informatics, By Application

9.5.3 Rest of the World Drug Discovery Informatics, By End User

9.5.4 Rest of the World Drug Discovery Informatics, By Solution

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

11.1 ChemAxon

11.2 GVK Biosciences

11.3 Jubilant Biosys

11.4 Selvita

11.5 Certara

11.6 Infosys

11.7 Albany Molecular Research Inc.

11.8 Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh

11.9 DiscoverX

11.10 Charles River Laboratories

11.11 Covance

11.12 Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

11.13 Novo Informatics

11.14 UCB

11.15 Evotec among others.

