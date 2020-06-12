Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), By Product (Diagnostic Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Digital Health plays a crucial role in improving the health-related issues within the modern healthcare sector. Telehealth and telecare services are the foremost used services utilized in the digital health care sector for treating health related problems which is completed by using alarm and health monitoring devices. There are other digital health services like eHealth and mHealth. Mhealth uses mobile technology which helps to enhance health and diagnostic services of 1 by using access to information through mobile. E Health analyses large datasets available in digital monitoring devices to require better clinical decisions for service management and medical research.

Rising awareness concerning health, supplemented by growing adoption of smart-phone and tablet are expected to drive the digital health market growth between 2015 and 2020. Furthermore, growing penetration of 3G and 4G network and increasing application area is supporting the expansion of international digital health market growth. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory norms within the us and threat related to data privacy and security are restricting the expansion of worldwide digital health market.

The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segregated on the basis of Type as Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, and Remote Patient Monitoring. Based on Product the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segmented in Diagnostic Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Monitoring Devices. Based on End User the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segmented in Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others.

The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Digital Health Monitoring Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Biotelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab, Inc., LifeWatch AG, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT & T, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, and others are among the major players in the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented as below:

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

Wireless Sensor Technology

mHealth

Telehealth

Wearable Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring

Hospital Inpatient Monitoring

Ambulatory Patient Monitoring

Smart Home Healthcare

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Product

Diagnostic Monitoring Devices

Vital Sign Monitors

Sleep Monitors

Fetal Monitors

Neuromonitors

Other Monitors

Therapeutic Monitoring Devices

Insulin Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitors

Other Therapeutic Devices

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Company

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

iHealth Lab, Inc.

LifeWatch AG

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT & T

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Athenahealth Inc.

Qualcomm

Medtronic

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

OMRON Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc

