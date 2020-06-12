Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), By Product (Diagnostic Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
FYI, you will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.
Digital Health plays a crucial role in improving the health-related issues within the modern healthcare sector. Telehealth and telecare services are the foremost used services utilized in the digital health care sector for treating health related problems which is completed by using alarm and health monitoring devices. There are other digital health services like eHealth and mHealth. Mhealth uses mobile technology which helps to enhance health and diagnostic services of 1 by using access to information through mobile. E Health analyses large datasets available in digital monitoring devices to require better clinical decisions for service management and medical research.
Browse Full Report from Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/digital-health-monitoring-devices-market
Rising awareness concerning health, supplemented by growing adoption of smart-phone and tablet are expected to drive the digital health market growth between 2015 and 2020. Furthermore, growing penetration of 3G and 4G network and increasing application area is supporting the expansion of international digital health market growth. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory norms within the us and threat related to data privacy and security are restricting the expansion of worldwide digital health market.
The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segregated on the basis of Type as Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, and Remote Patient Monitoring. Based on Product the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segmented in Diagnostic Monitoring Devices and Therapeutic Monitoring Devices. Based on End User the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market is segmented in Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others.
The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Digital Health Monitoring Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Biotelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab, Inc., LifeWatch AG, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT & T, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, and others are among the major players in the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented as below:
Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Type
- Wireless Sensor Technology
- mHealth
- Telehealth
- Wearable Devices
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Hospital Inpatient Monitoring
- Ambulatory Patient Monitoring
- Smart Home Healthcare
Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Product
- Diagnostic Monitoring Devices
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Sleep Monitors
- Fetal Monitors
- Neuromonitors
- Other Monitors
- Therapeutic Monitoring Devices
- Insulin Monitoring Devices
- Respiratory Monitors
- Other Therapeutic Devices
Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By End User
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare Settings
- Others
Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Company
- AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Biotelemetry, Inc.
- eClinicalWorks
- iHealth Lab, Inc.
- LifeWatch AG
- McKesson Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- AT & T
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Qualcomm
- Medtronic
- Agfa-Gevaert Group.
- OMRON Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Honeywell International Inc
The report covers:
- Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Digital Health Monitoring Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Biotelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab, Inc., LifeWatch AG, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT & T, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Digital Health Monitoring Devices industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/digital-health-monitoring-devices-market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wireless Sensor Technology
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 mHealth
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 Telehealth
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.5 Wearable Devices
5.5.1 Market Overview
5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.6 Remote Patient Monitoring
5.6.1 Market Overview
5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diagnostic Monitoring Devices
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Therapeutic Monitoring Devices
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospital
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Clinics
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.5 Homecare Settings
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 North America Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Type
8.2.2 North America Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Product
8.2.3 North America Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By End User
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Europe Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Type
8.3.2 Europe Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Product
8.3.3 Europe Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By End User
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Type
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Product
8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By End User
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Rest of the World Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Type
8.5.2 Rest of the World Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By Product
8.5.3 Rest of the World Digital Health Monitoring Devices, By End User
9. Competitive Insights
9.1 Key Insights
9.2 Company Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Outlook
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3.2 New Product Development
9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
9.3.5 Others
10. Company Profiles
(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)
10.1 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
10.2 Biotelemetry, Inc.
10.3 eClinicalWorks
10.4 iHealth Lab, Inc.
10.5 LifeWatch AG
10.6 McKesson Corporation
10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.8 AT & T
10.9 Cerner Corporation
10.10 Cisco Systems
10.11 Athenahealth Inc.
10.12 Qualcomm
10.13 Medtronic
10.14 Agfa-Gevaert Group.
10.15 OMRON Corporation
10.16 Boston Scientific Corporation
10.17 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
10.18 Honeywell International Inc
Other Related Market Research Reports
Healthcare Integration Market Analysis as per the Latest Coronavirus Impact
https://www.marketresearchengine.com/face-mask-market
https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-beds-market
About MarketResearchEngine.com
Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Country: United States