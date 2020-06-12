Demand of Electric Bus Charging Station in Italy Market – Business Report

Valued at $12.3 million in 2018, the Italian electric bus charging station market share is estimated to reach $44.8 million in 2025, witnessing 20.3% CAGR during 2019–2025. Among charging station type, overnight chargers held the largest share in the market during the historical period.

Owing to the similar operational characteristics as that of diesel bus, the public and private agencies prefer overnight charging buses over opportunity charging buses. The major BEB manufactures offers bus models with a higher range, which in turn supported the adoption of overnight charging buses.

In Italy, the opportunity charging system-based electric buses are preferred, owing to the advantages offered by these buses over depot charging system-based buses. Depot charging buses are equipped with bigger size battery as they need to get charged overnight. This, not only increases the weight of the bus, but also increases the upfront cost of the vehicle. Such factors increase the preference for opportunity charging system-based buses. Hence, several bus makers are offering electric buses equipped with opportunity charging systems.

Currently, the electric bus market in Italy has a relatively low sales volume, so do the number of charging points, when compared to other major European countries. However, it has been observed that the Italian government has been putting in continuous efforts since the last couple of years in changing the conventional public transport system to new energy buses. Major cities such as Cagliari, Milan, and Turin are changing their respective public transport rapidly. In December 2018, a proposal for the integrated nation plan for energy and climate was submitted by the Italian government to the European Union. This proposal gives an important role to the transit agencies of the country in framing the strategies for clearer transport. Such factors are leading to the increase in electric buses in the public transit fleet, and hence boosting the electric bus charging station market in Italy.

The Italian electric bus charging station market is consolidated in nature, with the presence of few players operating in the market. The major players include BYD Co. Ltd., and Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

Some other important players operating in the Italian electric bus charging station market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Heliox B.V., JEMA Energy S.A., Powerdale NV, Schunk Carbon Technology, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., and Bombardier Inc.