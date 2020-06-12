Condom Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Condom Market Size by Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores, e-Commerce), By Product (Male Condoms, Female Condoms), By Material Type (Latex, Non-Latex), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Condoms are a skinny case film usually made from latex and various materials also are wont to produce Condoms. Basically, condoms are wont to avoid unnecessary Pregnancies and every one Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Condoms are for Male and feminine. Male condoms are a barrier between direct intercourses of genitals. A Male condom is employed on an erected penis at the time of sexual activity to prevent the bodily fluids from getting into the vagina. In Female condoms the thick, inner ring with closed end is employed for putting within the vagina and holds condom in situ. The thin, outer ring remains outside of body, covering vaginal opening.

Growing use of condoms by sex workers, young couples, and LGBTQ community has significantly reduced public health concerns like STDs, HIV/AIDS, and population explosion. Correct and consistent usage helps avoid the danger of acquiring such conditions. Studies demonstrate that since the onset of HIV/AIDS epidemic, condoms have helped avert 50 million new cases of HIV.

The global Condom market is segregated on the basis of Distribution Channel as Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores, and e-Commerce. Based on Product the global Condom market is segmented in Male Condoms and Female Condoms. Based on Material Type the global Condom market is segmented in Latex and Non-Latex.

The global Condom market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Condom market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Fujilatex Co., LTD, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Karex Berhad, LELO, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Veru, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc, Okamoto Industries, Inc., Cupid Limited., and others are among the major players in the global Condom market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Condom Market has been segmented as below:

Condom Market, By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Condom Market, By Product

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Condom Market, By Material Type

Latex

Non-Latex

Condom Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Condom Market, By Company

Fujilatex Co., LTD

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Veru, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Cupid Limited.

Veru

Mankind Pharma

Sagami Rubber Industries

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

Silk Parasol

Stay Safe Condoms

STRATA Various Product Design

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

Tianjin Condombao.

The report covers:

Global Condom market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Condom market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Condom market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Condom market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Condom market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Fujilatex Co., LTD, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Karex Berhad, LELO, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Veru, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc, Okamoto Industries, Inc., Cupid Limited., and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Condom Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mass Merchandizers

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Drug Stores

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 e-Commerce

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Condom Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Male Condoms

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Female Condoms

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Condom Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Latex

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Non-Latex

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Condom Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Condom, By Distribution Channel

8.2.2 North America Condom, By Product

8.2.3 North America Condom, By Material Type

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Condom, By Distribution Channel

8.3.2 Europe Condom, By Product

8.3.3 Europe Condom, By Material Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Condom, By Distribution Channel

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Condom, By Product

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Condom, By Material Type

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Condom, By Distribution Channel

8.5.2 Rest of the World Condom, By Product

8.5.3 Rest of the World Condom, By Material Type

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 Fujilatex Co., LTD

10.2 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

10.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

10.4 Karex Berhad

10.5 LELO

10.6 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

10.7 Veru, Inc.

10.8 Mayer Laboratories, Inc

10.9 Okamoto Industries, Inc.

10.10 Cupid Limited.

10.11 Veru

10.12 Mankind Pharma

10.13 Sagami Rubber Industries

10.14 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

10.15 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

10.16 Silk Parasol

10.17 Stay Safe Condoms

10.18 STRATA Various Product Design

10.19 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

10.20 Tianjin Condombao

