Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-Term Business Planning Up to 2026

Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

The Brazilian dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market was valued at $30 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $65 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023.

CAD/CAM technology is used in digital dentistry to design and manufacture dental prosthetics. Variety of dental prosthetics such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and full-mouth reconstruction can be manufactures with the help of CAD/CAM. The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The Brazilian market is driven by accelerated incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous and geriatric population, benefits of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations in comparison to dental lab restorations, and rise in technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements impede this market growth. Conversely, rapid increase in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries in Brazil is expected to provide several opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.

The dental CAD/CAM systems segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period due to its increased adoption in Brazil. This is due to increased benefits offered by CAD/CAM systems over dental lab restorations, such as complete accuracy of shape, less chair time, intraoral 3-D scanning, and improved aesthetics.

The CAD/CAM materials segment in Brazil is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period, as they can be easily milled and are more natural looking as compared to metal-based restorations.

The major companies profiled Are:

3M Company, Amann Girrbach AG, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, PLANMECA OY, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and ZIRKONZAHN GMBH.

