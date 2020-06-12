Apheresis Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Apheresis Market Size By Product (Apheresis Disposables, Apheresis Devices), By Procedure (Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis), Therapeutic Apheresis), By Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation), By Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis, Other Applications), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

Apheresis is a process through which one or more blood components are often obtained by processing of blood using an apheresis system. The lasting components are then returned to the donor or patient either during the method or at the top of the method. Additionally, newly approved indications for apheresis treatment like acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, autoimmune haemolytic anaemia, and cardiac neonatal lupus supplement the market growth. Nevertheless, dearth of skilled professionals and complications related to the apheresis procedure are expected to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, growth in demand for plasma-derived pharmaceuticals offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market. The marketplace for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and therefore the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the growing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the rise within the number of complex surgical procedures, and therefore the favourable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.

The global Apheresis market is segregated on the basis of Product as Apheresis Disposables and Apheresis Devices. Based on Procedure the global Apheresis market is segmented in Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis) and Therapeutic Apheresis. Based on Technology the global Apheresis market is segmented in Centrifugation and Membrane Separation.

Based on Application, the global Apheresis market is segmented in Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis, and Other Applications.

The global Apheresis market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Apheresis market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Braun Melsungen AG, International Inc., Cerus Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and others are among the major players in the global Apheresis market.

The Apheresis Market has been segmented as below:

Apheresis Market, By Product

Apheresis Disposables

Apheresis Devices

Centrifugal Apheresis Devices

Membrane Separation Devices

Apheresis Market, By Procedure

Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis)

Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables

By Disease Type

Neurological Disorders

Blood Disorders

Renal Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Other Disorders

Therapeutic Apheresis Devices

Apheresis Market, By Technology

Centrifugation

Continuous-flow Centrifugation

Intermittent-flow Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

Apheresis Market, By Application

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Other Applications

Apheresis Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Apheresis Market, By Company

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

Braun Melsungen AG

International Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

HemaCare Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Cerus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

The report covers:

Global Apheresis market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Apheresis market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Apheresis market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Apheresis market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Major industry players with significant revenue share include Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Braun Melsungen AG, International Inc., Cerus Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Apheresis Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Apheresis Disposables

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Apheresis Devices

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Apheresis Market, By Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated blood collection (Donor Apheresis)

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Therapeutic Apheresis

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Apheresis Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Centrifugation

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Membrane Separation

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Apheresis Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plasmapheresis

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Plateletpheresis

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Erythrocytapheresis

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Leukapheresis

8.5.1 Market Overview

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Photopheresis

8.6.1 Market Overview

8.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Market Overview

8.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. Apheresis Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America Apheresis, By Product

9.2.2 North America Apheresis, By Procedure

9.2.3 North America Apheresis, By Technology

9.2.4 North America Apheresis, By Application

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe Apheresis, By Product

9.3.2 Europe Apheresis, By Procedure

9.3.3 Europe Apheresis, By Technology

9.3.4 Europe Apheresis, By Application

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Apheresis, By Product

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Apheresis, By Procedure

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Apheresis, By Technology

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Apheresis, By Application

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World Apheresis, By Product

9.5.2 Rest of the World Apheresis, By Procedure

9.5.3 Rest of the World Apheresis, By Technology

9.5.4 Rest of the World Apheresis, By Application

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

11.1 Terumo BCT, Inc.

11.2 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

11.3 Haemonetics Corporation

11.4 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

11.5 Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 International Inc.

11.7 Cerus Corporation

11.8 Kaneka Corporation

11.9 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

11.10 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

11.11 Haemonetics Corporation

11.12 Fresenius Kabi

11.13 Terumo BCT, Inc.

11.14 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

11.15 HemaCare Corporation

11.16 Kaneka Corporation

11.17 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

11.18 Cerus Corporation

11.19 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.20 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

