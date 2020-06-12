3D Printing Medical Devices Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size By Component (Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Materials, Plastics, Thermoplastics, Photopolymers, Metal and Metal Alloys Powder, Biomaterials), By Technology (Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology, Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), LaserCUSING, Photopolymerization, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Two-photon Polymerization), By Type (Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopaedic Guides, Surgical Instruments, Retractors, Scalpels, Surgical Fasteners, Prosthetics and Implants, Standard Implants), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

3D printing technology has helped clinician advance their patient care. New additive manufacturing technologies have acted as key accelerators of patient-specific model. Particularly, healthcare 3D printing will expand the armamentarium for surgeons to substantially expand their knowledge of patient specific anatomy of crucial lungs like heart and lungs. The rising availability and affordability of 3D printing techniques will help carve out new avenues within the market. Advances in raw materials used, notably in hydrogel, has also catalyzed prospects within the healthcare 3D printing market.

Browse Full Report from Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

The global 3D printing healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth within the recent years, due to rapid technological advancements, rise in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Additionally, the customizations offered by this technology, growth in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the main factors supplementing the expansion of the market. Additionally, the use of 3D printing technology within the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segregated on the basis of Component as Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Materials, Plastics, Thermoplastics, Photopolymers, Metal and Metal Alloys Powder, Biomaterials, and Others. Based on Technology the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented in Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology, Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Laser USING, Photopolymerization, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, and Two-photon Polymerization. Based on Type the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented in Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopaedic Guides, Surgical Instruments, Retractors, Scalpels, Surgical Fasteners, Prosthetics and Implants, and Standard Implants.

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The 3D Printing Medical Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Concept Laser GmbH, 3T RDP, Ltd., Prodways, Arcam AB, and others are among the major players in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has been segmented as below:

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component

Equipment

3D Printers

3D Bioprinters

Materials

Plastics

Thermoplastics

Photopolymers

Metal and Metal Alloys Powder

Biomaterials

Others

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology

Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology

Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

LaserCUSING

Photopolymerization

Digital Light Processing

Stereolithography

Two-photon Polymerization

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Type

Surgical Guides

Dental Guides

Craniomaxillofacial Guides

Orthopedic Guides

Surgical Instruments

Retractors

Scalpels

Surgical Fasteners

Prosthetics and Implants

Standard Implants

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Company

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Renishaw plc

Concept Laser GmbH

3T RDP, Ltd.

Prodways

Arcam AB

Anatomics Pty Ltd

Biomedical Modeling Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Others

The report covers:

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Concept Laser GmbH, 3T RDP, Ltd., Prodways, Arcam AB, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the 3D Printing Medical Devices industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the 3D Printing Medical Devices market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Equipment

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 3D Printers

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 3D Bioprinters

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Materials

5.5.1 Market Overview

5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Plastics

5.6.1 Market Overview

5.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.7 Thermoplastics

5.7.1 Market Overview

5.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.8 Photopolymers

5.8.1 Market Overview

5.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.9 Metal and Metal Alloys Powder

5.9.1 Market Overview

5.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.10 Biomaterials

5.10.1 Market Overview

5.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Market Overview

5.11.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

6.6.1 Market Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 LaserCUSING

6.7.1 Market Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.8 Photopolymerization

6.8.1 Market Overview

6.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.9 Digital Light Processing

6.9.1 Market Overview

6.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.10 Stereolithography

6.10.1 Market Overview

6.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.11 Two-photon Polymerization

6.11.1 Market Overview

6.11.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Guides

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Dental Guides

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Craniomaxillofacial Guides

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Orthopedic Guides

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Surgical Instruments

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Retractors

7.7.1 Market Overview

7.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.8 Scalpels

7.8.1 Market Overview

7.8.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.9 Surgical Fasteners

7.9.1 Market Overview

7.9.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.10 Prosthetics and Implants

7.10.1 Market Overview

7.10.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.11 Standard Implants

7.11.1 Market Overview

7.11.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Component

8.2.2 North America 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Technology

8.2.3 North America 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Type

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Component

8.3.2 Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Technology

8.3.3 Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Component

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Technology

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Type

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Component

8.5.2 Rest of the World 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Technology

8.5.3 Rest of the World 3D Printing Medical Devices, By Type

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 Stratasys Ltd.

10.2 3D Systems Corporation

10.3 Materialise NV

10.4 EnvisionTEC GmbH

10.5 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

10.6 Renishaw plc

10.7 Concept Laser GmbH

10.8 3T RDP, Ltd.

10.9 Prodways

10.10 Arcam AB

10.11 Anatomics Pty Ltd

10.12 Biomedical Modeling Inc.

10.13 Carbon, Inc.

10.14 SLM Solutions Group AG

10.15 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

10.16 Others

Other Related Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-beds-market

https://www.marketresearchengine.com/hospital-gowns-market

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/