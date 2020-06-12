3D Printing Medical Devices Market Impact (COVID-19) Infrastructure Growth and Development 2020 – 2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size By Component (Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Materials, Plastics, Thermoplastics, Photopolymers, Metal and Metal Alloys Powder, Biomaterials), By Technology (Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology, Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), LaserCUSING, Photopolymerization, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Two-photon Polymerization), By Type (Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopaedic Guides, Surgical Instruments, Retractors, Scalpels, Surgical Fasteners, Prosthetics and Implants, Standard Implants), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025”.
3D printing technology has helped clinician advance their patient care. New additive manufacturing technologies have acted as key accelerators of patient-specific model. Particularly, healthcare 3D printing will expand the armamentarium for surgeons to substantially expand their knowledge of patient specific anatomy of crucial lungs like heart and lungs. The rising availability and affordability of 3D printing techniques will help carve out new avenues within the market. Advances in raw materials used, notably in hydrogel, has also catalyzed prospects within the healthcare 3D printing market.
The global 3D printing healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth within the recent years, due to rapid technological advancements, rise in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Additionally, the customizations offered by this technology, growth in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the main factors supplementing the expansion of the market. Additionally, the use of 3D printing technology within the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.
The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segregated on the basis of Component as Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Materials, Plastics, Thermoplastics, Photopolymers, Metal and Metal Alloys Powder, Biomaterials, and Others. Based on Technology the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented in Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology, Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Laser USING, Photopolymerization, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, and Two-photon Polymerization. Based on Type the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented in Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopaedic Guides, Surgical Instruments, Retractors, Scalpels, Surgical Fasteners, Prosthetics and Implants, and Standard Implants.
The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The 3D Printing Medical Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Concept Laser GmbH, 3T RDP, Ltd., Prodways, Arcam AB, and others are among the major players in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has been segmented as below:
3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Component
- Equipment
- 3D Printers
- 3D Bioprinters
- Materials
- Plastics
- Thermoplastics
- Photopolymers
- Metal and Metal Alloys Powder
- Biomaterials
- Others
3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Technology
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology
- Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
- Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- LaserCUSING
- Photopolymerization
- Digital Light Processing
- Stereolithography
- Two-photon Polymerization
3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Type
- Surgical Guides
- Dental Guides
- Craniomaxillofacial Guides
- Orthopedic Guides
- Surgical Instruments
- Retractors
- Scalpels
- Surgical Fasteners
- Prosthetics and Implants
- Standard Implants
3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
3D Printing Medical Devices Market, By Company
- Stratasys Ltd.
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Materialise NV
- EnvisionTEC GmbH
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Renishaw plc
- Concept Laser GmbH
- 3T RDP, Ltd.
- Prodways
- Arcam AB
- Anatomics Pty Ltd
- Biomedical Modeling Inc.
- Carbon, Inc.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
- Others
The report covers:
- Global 3D Printing Medical Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global 3D Printing Medical Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Concept Laser GmbH, 3T RDP, Ltd., Prodways, Arcam AB, and others.
