Why is the Car Rental Market Expected to Boom in North America in Future?

One of the key factors responsible for the boom in the demand for rental cars is the flourishing travel and tourism industry across the world. As per the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel and tourism industry observed a growth of 3.9% from 2017 to 2018, which is considerably higher than the global GDP growth rate of 3.2%. In addition to this, there has been a signifiant increase in the disposable income of the people throughout the world, which is also contributing toward the increasing adoption of rented vehicles.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the provision of rental services stood at $78.7 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach $122.6 billion by 2024. The car rental market is projected to advance at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). There are three types of vehicles available for rent purposes namely economy, executive, and luxury. Amongst these, the economy vehicles, owing to their high fuel efficiency and low environmental impact, recorded the highest usage for rent purposes in 2018.

Globally, North America is expected to record the highest demand for rental cars during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is expected to register the higher demand for car rental services during the forecast period mainly, on account of the increasing initiatives adopted by several car rental service providers in order to promote the utilization of rental cars. For instance, Uber Technologies Inc. adopted modern mobile technologies and many other devices in their vehicles in order to meet the soaring transportation requirements of consumers, more efficiently.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=car-rental-market

Car Rental Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Market Segmentation by Channel

Online

Offline

Market Segmentation by Purpose

Business

Personal

Market Segmentation by Usage