Security Screening Market 2020 Insights and Global Outlook- 3DX-Ray Ltd, Teledyne ICM, Analogic Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Security Screening including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Security Screening investments from 2019 till 2024.

The security screening market was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.92 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Security Screening market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Smith’s Detection Inc, L-3 Security and Detection Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., 3DX-Ray Ltd, Teledyne ICM, Analogic Corporation, Nuctech Company Limited, Astrophysics Inc., CEIA S.p.A, Gilardoni S.p.A Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

Security screening is the process of allowing individuals to access classified information or to restricted areas, after completion of thorough frisking and background check. Strict security regulations, growth in the tourism industry, developing the aviation security market, rising terrorist activities, and increase in drug, weapon, and human trafficking are driving the security screening market. The wide use of security screening can be seen in airports, ports and borders, defense, critical infrastructure.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Threat from Terrorism Emphasises the Need for Security Screening at Airports

– The largest market share has been occupied by airports with 65.5% of the market share. Airport security includes perimeter security, command, control and integration, cyber security, communications, surveillance, access control, and screening. Of these, the majority of developments are expected to take place in the screening, Big Data markets and these sectors are particularly witnessing upgrades and new investments as part of the airport security market.

– Aircraft fleet is expected to increase over the years. All regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Russia and Central Asia are expected to witness this rise.

– While air fleet size and passenger traffic are expected to rise significantly over the forecast period, it makes airports more prone to security threats, such as bombs, loots, and robberies, etc. Therefore, with the increasing passenger traffic in aircraft, airports are intensely focusing on security in the airport premises.

– Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) signed a multi-million dollar deal with an international organization to provide baggage scanners, which will be installed throughout nine airports in India, including Chennai and Kolkata. Furthermore, AAI placed a contract worth USD 50 million with Smiths Detection, one of the leading vendors in the market, for hold-baggage scanners, which will be installed in nine airports across the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Security Screening Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Security Screening Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

