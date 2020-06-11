Over $3,000 Million Revenue Expected in Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market in Future

In 2015, 8.5% of the total population was aged 65 years or above, and the percentage is predicted to reach 17% by 2050, as per the National Institutes of Health. Elderly people are more susceptible to diseases, including diabetes and other chronic diseases, as they have weakened body functions.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

In addition to this, skin changes that occur due to aging further lead to an increased risk of wounds and damage to the skin. The wound healing process is slower in aged people in comparison to adults, because of slower collagen replacement, age-related diseases, and reduced skin elasticity. Hence, to ensure proper healing of wounds in aged people, advanced wound care techniques, such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), are being implemented.

Also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices refers to wound dressing systems that apply sub-atmospheric pressure, continuously or intermittently, to the surface of the wound. The technique is used for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds and second and third-degree burns. The global NPWT devices market generated revenue of $2,057.1 million in 2018 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 6.6% in the coming years.

Pre-Purchase inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

While developed countries, such as Canada, Italy, Germany, and the U.S., have low incidents of traumatic wounds due to the presence of better preventive methods and emergency services, developing countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, and Kenya, are still lagging behind in the implementation of such measures. Because of the lack of better medical facilities, fire alarms, fire management, and other such measures and services, the population of emerging economies is more prone to severe wounds caused due to fire. For this reason, the requirement for NPWT devices in these countries is predicted to increase considerably in the coming years.

This study covers