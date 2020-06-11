Midibus Market Research Report: P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Midibus Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030,The global midibus market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rapid urbanization and growing population, coupled with the increasing government spending on the upgradation of public transport vehicles.

A midibus is a single-decker minibus, which is generally larger than a traditional minibus, but smaller than a full-size single-decker variant. It can be anywhere between 8 meter and 11 meter long. In addition, these automobiles are witnessing a rising demand from public and private schools in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The number of schools in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, is rising, as is the student enrolment rate, driven by which the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on End Use

Intracity Transport

Intercity Transport

Others (School Bus and Recreational Vehicle)

Based on Propulsion

Electric

Natural Gas

Hybrid

Gasoline

Diesel

