Midibus Market Research Report: P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Midibus Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030,The global midibus market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rapid urbanization and growing population, coupled with the increasing government spending on the upgradation of public transport vehicles.
A midibus is a single-decker minibus, which is generally larger than a traditional minibus, but smaller than a full-size single-decker variant. It can be anywhere between 8 meter and 11 meter long. In addition, these automobiles are witnessing a rising demand from public and private schools in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The number of schools in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, is rising, as is the student enrolment rate, driven by which the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Based on End Use
- Intracity Transport
- Intercity Transport
- Others (School Bus and Recreational Vehicle)
Based on Propulsion
- Electric
- Natural Gas
- Hybrid
- Gasoline
- Diesel
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Midibus Market.
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the Midibus Market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market