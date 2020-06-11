India Electric Loader Rickshaw Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Electric Loader Rickshaw Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Currently, the Indian electric loader rickshaw market is at its nascent phase, but it is projected to witness notable growth during 2020–2030, on account of the rising usage of these vehicles for logistics services and increasing government support for three-wheelers, in terms of subsidies and incentives. Electric loader rickshaws are electric three-wheelers that are used for loading goods. These vehicles can carry different cargo loads, with the maximum limit being 450 kg.

India Electric Loader Rickshaw Market Competitive Landscape

At present, there are only few manufacturers in the Indian electric loader rickshaw market, including Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Victory Electric Vehicles International Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Terra Motors Corp., and Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

The report covers state-wise Indian electric loader rickshaw market analysis. Some of the major states covered in the report are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Assam, and Rest of India.

