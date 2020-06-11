Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size to Register 7.7% CAGR in Coming Years

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most prevalent form of sleep disorder. As per the National Sleep Foundation, over 18 million American adults suffer from sleep apnea and OSA affects 5–20% of the adult population. If the diagnosis or treatment of OSA is delayed, the risk of diseases such as stroke, chronic heart failure, high blood pressure, and atrial fibrillation increases. Some other risk factors of OSA are type 2 diabetes and depression. Attributed to these factors, the governments around the world are investing for raising awareness regarding OSA. This rising prevalence of OSA is resulting in the growing demand for different sleep apnea devices.

As per P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global sleep apnea devices market generated a revenue of $4.4 billion and is expected to reach a value of $6.8 billion by 2023, registering a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Sleep apnea devices are of two types: therapeutic and diagnostic. Between these two, the larger demand in 2016 was created for therapeutic devices, which are further predicted to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period. Different types of therapeutic sleep apnea devices are positive airway pressure devices, oral appliances, facial interfaces, adaptive servo-ventilators, and others (which include stimulators, nasal stents, infusion pumps, and hypoglossal pacemakers).

The rising preference for home health care is a key trend being witnessed in the sleep apnea devices market. Patients suffering from sleep disorders have experienced improved quality of life, value-based treatment, and cost effectiveness with the adoption of home health care. Factors including rising geriatric population and surging healthcare cost at the patient’s end have contributed to the increasing requirement for improved home healthcare facilities around the world. The rising adoption and availability of wearable devices which monitor pulse rate, heartbeat, and oxygen saturation are enhancing the efficacy of the treatment of sleeping disorders.

Market Segmentation by Product

Therapeutic Devices Positive airway pressure (PAP) devices Continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) devices Automatic positive air pressure (APAP) devices Bi-level positive air pressure (BPAP) devices Facial interfaces Masks Cushions Oral appliances Adaptive servo-ventilators (ASVs) Others

