Biometric-as-a-Service Market by Technology Advancements, Growth and Future Scope 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Biometric-as-a-Service Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Biometric-as-a-Service investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market is accounted for USD 4.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market: NEC, Aware, Fujitsu, Nuance, Leidos, Idemia, M2SYS, Smilepass, Certibio, HYPR, BioID, Accenture, Fulcrum Biometrics, Phonexia

Biometrics traces of human biological identity are often accessed through thumb and other parts of the human body to get an impression. This biological ‘fingerprint’ serve a variety of purposes, including identification, verification, security, attendance, time keeping, etc. The government and private entities throughout the world are increasingly using biometrics for applications such as access control. Various governments around the world use it as a signature in the register compulsory national citizens and Id. Biometrics-as-a-Service is a centralized biometric database on the Internet, which is used for the authentication of a person based on a set of data identified and can be verified, unique and special for them. This technology is widely considered to be useful for lowering costs and helping customers to blend different modalities to develop the best use cases for different organizations and enable rapid integration with existing business intelligence and systems. Baas has significantly adopted different industries, including government, fintech, and private companies, because its features are there associated with SaaS. Some of the benefits such as high reliability, cost efficiency, and instant deployment of different SME shifted attention toward adoption.

This report segments on the basis of Types:

Unimodal

Multimodal

Split On the basis of Applications:

Government and Defense

Financial Services

Healthcare

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Regional Analysis:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Biometric-as-a-Service Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analysed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

