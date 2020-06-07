Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Projection By Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends And Forecast Till 2025

The global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2017 to 2025.
Ultrasound Imaging Devices are applicable in a large number of medical practices. The increasing R&D projects in investments in the healthcare sector is causing the market to grow at a fast pace and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.86% till 2025 due to its key drivers.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
1.2 Growing demand for minimally invasive devices
1.3 Increase in applications of Ultra sound imaging technology
1.4 Increment in investments from Govt. as well as private sector
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Dearth of skilled professionals
Market Segmentation:
1. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Technology:
1.1 Diagnostic
1.2 Therapeutic
1.3 2d, 3d/4d ultrasound imaging
1.4 High intensity focused ultrasound
2. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Application:
2.1 Radiology
2.2 Obstetrics
2.3 Gynecology
2.4 Cardiovascular
2.5 Gastroenterology
2.6 Other
3. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Device Display Type:
3.1 Color ultrasound imaging devices
3.2 Black & white (b/w) ultrasound imaging devices
4. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by End User:
4.1 Hospitals
4.2 Academia
4.3 Ambulatory
4.4 Diagnostic center
5. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market, by Region:
5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
5.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Analogic Corporation
2. Esaote SpA
3. FUJIFILM Corporation
4. FUKUDA DENSHI
5. General Electric Company
6. Hitachi, Ltd.
7. Koninklijke Philips N.V
8. Mindray (a subsidiary of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)
9. Shantou Institute Of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd
10. Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare
11. Toshiba Corporation
12. Trivitron Healthcare
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
