Rugged Display Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2025

Global Rugged Display Market

By Level of Ruggedness (Semi-Rugged, Fully Rugged, Ultra-Rugged), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10 to 15 Inches, More than 15 Inches), Operating System (Windows, Android), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Rugged Display Market was valued at USD 7.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.16 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2017 to 2025.

Rugged Displays are ideal for deploying in extreme operating environments include blistering hot or freezing cold temperatures, high exposure to dust and water, and exposure to explosive atmospheres. There are several advantages of rugged display in various industries that includes – high-performance, protection from unwanted elements, wide operating temperature, touch-enabled technology, easy to use, durable, easy to clean, high brightness and contrast for direct sunlight visibility, and extra wide viewing angles.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008741

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for HMI and IoT in various industries

1.2 Evolution of OLED and e-paper display technologies

1.3 Reduction of total cost of ownership over a long period of time

1.4 Adoption of high-specification display devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial cost of rugged display devices

2.2 Changing Average Selling Price of Display Panels

2.3 Adoption of Consumer-Grade Devices for Industrial Applications

Market Segmentation:

The Global Rugged Display Market is segmented on the level of ruggedness, display size, operating system, vertical, and region.

1. Level of Ruggedness:

1.1 Semi-Rugged

1.2 Fully Rugged

1.3 Ultra-Rugged

2. By Display Size:

2.1 Less than 10 Inches

2.2 10 to 15 Inches

2.3 More than 15 Inches

3. By Operating System:

3.1 Windows

3.2 Android

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Industrial

4.3 Automotive & Transportation

4.4 Government, Defense, & Aerospace

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Esterline Technologies Corp.

2. Sparton Corp.

3. Kyocera Corp.

4. Panasonic Corporation

5. Getac Technology Corp.

6. Xplore Technologies Corp.

7. Curtiss-Wright Corp.

8. General Dynamics Corp.

9. Beijer Electronics AB

10. L3 Technologies, Inc.

11. Zebra Technologies Corp.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Rugged Display Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008741

