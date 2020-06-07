Gas Compressors Market Development, Demand And Forecast To 2022

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving this market are growing need for energy-efficient compressor systems, increased automation in plants,increasing population, technological advancements,growing natural gas preference and need to replace aging infrastructure. Factors such as growing demand for gas from the power sector, expanding city gas distribution infrastructure and continuous capacity additions in petrochemical units will propel the growth further.

A gas compressor can be defined as a mechanical device that is used to compress the gas by increasing its pressure and reducing its volume. Compression of gas results in its temperature rise. The phenomenon follows Boyle’s law.The gas compressor converts mechanical energy into pneumatic energy with the help of pistons, vanes, and other mechanisms.

An air compressor is a distinct type of gas compressor. Compressed air and gas is a source of energy, which finds applications in the manufacturing, petroleum, chemical, power, mining, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and medical industries.

Restraints

The major restraining factors for gas compressors market are resistance to new technology adoption, air quality issues,high capital intensiveness, price fluctuations and lack of skilled workforce.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of types of gas compressors:

Positive displacement compressors with two sub-categories:

Reciprocating

Rotary

Dynamic compressors also with two sub-categories:

Centrifugal

Axial

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is divided intoAmerica, APAC and EMEA. North America is expected to lead the market in coming years owing to the shale boom in this region. The United States is estimated to become the largest market followed by other countries. Countries such as Canada and Gulf of Mexico present a decent market opportunity for vendors and operators. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in thissector and will follow the North America, owing to its ever increasing population. Europe, Africa,South and Central America are too expected to share a decent share of market demand in the coming years.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Atlas Copco

GE

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

Sulzer

Wuxi Compressor

