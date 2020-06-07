ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT (EAM) SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, TRENDS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE AND 2024 FORECASTS

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Overview

The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2018–2024). The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

IBM

Oracle

Infor

SAP

Assetworks

Genesis Technology

ABB (Ellipse)

Maintenance

Emaint

Schneider Electric

Real Asset Management

Dude Solutions

IFS

FasTrak

Fiix

Eagle Technology

MAPCON

MPulse

AssetPoint

MicroMain

SoftSols Group

UpKeep

AgileAssets

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Industry

Chapter 3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Production, Revenue (Value) by Region 2019

Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions 2019

Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market 2019

Chapter 13 Appendix

Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Scope of the Report

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics, the chapter includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces; namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software. It explains the various participants, including software & platform vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market size by Type

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-Premises

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market size by Applications

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market size by Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

