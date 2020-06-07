COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Human Identification Market During 2025

The global Human Identification Market was valued at USD 817.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8467.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Human Identification comes under forensic science department which involves identification of a person using a biological sample from the site of investigation. Increasing interest of crime branches all over the globe and increasing govt. funds drive this market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Govt. Support for forensic researches

1.2 Growingnumber of technological advances

1.3 Growing Focus of market players in the market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Dearth of skilled IT Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Human Identification Market, by Technology:

1.1 Capillary Electrophoresis

1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

1.3 Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction

1.4 Automated Liquid Handling

1.5 Microarrays

1.6 Next-Generation Sequencing

1.7 Rapid DNA Analysis

2. Global Human Identification Market, by Products and services:

2.1 Consumables

2.1.1 Assay Kits and Reagents

2.1.1.1 Electrophoresis Kits & Reagents

2.1.1.2 DNA Amplification Kits & Reagents

2.1.1.3 DNA Quantification Kits & Reagents

2.1.1.4 DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents

2.1.1.5 Rapid DNA Analysis Kits & Reagents Aromatherapy

2.2 Services

2.3 Instruments

2.4 Software

3. Global Human Identification Market, by End User:

3.1 Forensic Laboratories

3.2 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

4. Global Human Identification Market, by Application:

4.1 Forensic Applications

4.2 Paternity Identification

4.3 Other Applications

5. Global Human Identification Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Qiagen N.V.

3. Promega Corporation

4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

6. Illumina Inc.

7. LGC Limited

8. NMS Labs Inc.

9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10. Eurofins Scientific

11. Hamilton Company

12. Integenx Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Human Identification Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

