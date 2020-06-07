Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Product Demand Forecast Till 2022

Market Dynamics

One of the major factor driving the growth of the global controlled release fertilizer market is the ever-increasing world population. The other factors driving the market are increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers,food security issues, environment-friendly operations, government initiatives and shrinking farmland. The adoption of these fertilizers is increasing globally due to the growing awareness about the benefits associated with coated fertilizers.

The rise in export quality requirements for agricultural products and increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices in various countries are expected to drive the demand for controlled-release fertilizers among the farmers.

Controlled release fertilizers are the special typeof fertilizers which are coated organically or inorganically to control the rate, duration and pattern of the release of the nutrients. They have long-term effects on soil because of availability to the plant for a longer period of time due to the coating on them.

They are basically nitrogen products decomposed by microbes.Controlled release fertilizers are mostly used in agriculture and horticulture applications.These products help to regulate the nutrient levels through the entire plant’s growth cycle.

Controlled release fertilizers offer several advantages over the conventional fertilizers. They reduce toxicity to seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety. They efficiently increase the nutrient availability for the plant by reducing the nutrient loss to the environment. They play a key role in improving yield and simplifying fertilizer application.

Restraints

Some of the restraining factors for the market are high production cost and complexity due to special polymer coatings,storage limitations,salt accumulation in soil,regulatory, and environmental constraints.

Conventional fertilizers have already captured a major of the market share due to easy production practicesand ease of availability. Thus, the comparison with conventional fertilizers such as urea and NPK fertilizers and the unpopularity of the products in economically developing and under-developed countries may also act as the obstacle to the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The various market segments can be derived on the basis of application and product type.

On the Basis of Product Type:

Polymer sulphur coated urea/sulphur coated urea

Polymer coated urea

Polymer coated NPK fertilizer

Others (including coated micronutrients)

On the Basis of Application:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (turf, ornamental plants, etc.)

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the largest market for controlledreleasefertilizer products, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to increased demand for food and shortage of arable land, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest controlled-release fertilizers regional market over the forecast period due to high level of technological advancements in agricultural sector particularly in economies such as Japan, India and China. Together, these accounted for 92.4% of the total demand from Asia Pacific. Country wise, United States and China are the largest markets for this fertilizer.

Key Players

The key market players in the market are –

Agrium Inc.

Yara International

Haifa Group

The Chisso Corporation

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

ScottsMiracle-Gro Company

Shikefeng Chemical Industry

Kingenta

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

The Mosaic Company

