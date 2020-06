Cased Hole Logging Services Market Revenue, Demand Forecast To 2022

Global wireline logging service market exceeded 16 billion dollars in 2014.Global revenue generation from the cased-hole segment accounted for over 75% of the share in 2014.The increasing exploration and production activities across the globe and new areas of unconventional resources are the key drivers of growth in the market. Environmental issues and increased seismic activities have slowed down the growth of this market.

Developments in technology and increased focus on natural gas production are also expected to surge demand for the wireline logging service market. Surging demand for intensive R&D has led to the development of sophisticated high-end products, delivered to provide control to meet process requirements and for ease of use.

Well logging involves the detailed recording of the geologic rock formations that are a part of the reservoir and is penetrated during a drilling operation. The log is generally based on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface (geological logs); or on physical measurements made by instruments brought down into the hole (geophysical logs). There is huge growth in drilling and exploration activities owing to the continuous increase in world energy demand.

These activities are bound to grow further as the world energy demand from oil would reach around 4 GTOE by 2020. This has also put pressure to extract more from each well and thus, further deep exploration is done.Wireline logging helps in efficient and optimized drilling practices.Cased-hole logging is used by operators to help them obtain additional information from a well or reservoir that has already been completed. It is performed rarely but still provides valuable information about the well.

Technology

In cased-hole logging, logging measurements are retrieved through the well casing, or from the metal piping that is inserted into the well during completion operations. It helps identify what lies beyond the casing of the well. Cased-hole logging is used to evaluate the formation and completion of the well, and also determine the state of the cement, corrosion and perforation.

Both gamma ray and neutron porosity logs can be run through the casing of a well, which gives better ideas of thermal decay and interval transit time through porosity and hydrocarbon saturation.Logging While Drilling (LWD), Measurement While Drilling (MWD), gamma ray, and nuclear magnetic resonance are some of the logging techniques employed.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the industry at large can be categorized into slickline and E-line segments. E-line well intervention services involves a steel armored electric cable capable of transmitting well logging data continuously to the surface. Slickline services market includes the control of sliding sleeves for opening and closing access to zones combined with the replacement of gas lift valves.

Geographic Analysis

The North American market share is about 45% of the global wireline logging services revenue, owing mainly to Canada and US market sizes due to the growing number of wells both in offshore & onshore areas and increasing shale activities in the region. Latin America is expected to witness high growth, mainly because of increasing energy demand, exploration activities, and growing need for logging. Asia Pacific is also said to witness moderate growth owing to an increase in the pace of oil & gas exploration across this region.

Key Players

Some of the major players involved in the Global Cased hole logging services market are Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Baker Hughes, and Superior Energy Services.Key product development and competent distributive channel are the key factors for competitive advantage. Other leading players include Nabors Industries, Cased-hole Solutions, Expro International Group Holdings, OilServe (UAE), and Pioneer Energy Services.

