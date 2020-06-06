Tourniquet Systems MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tourniquet Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tourniquet Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market: The global tourniquet systems market report has been segmented on the basis of component type, end-use application, and region.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market: Overview

Tourniquet, also defined as a constricting or compressing device, is used to control arterial and venous blood flow during surgeries. This device is mainly used in those surgeries where external hemorrhage cannot be controlled by direct pressure during emergency conditions.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, accidents, and injuries, coupled with rising need for surgeries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. One of the key advantage of tourniquet systems such as greater flexibility and reliability has led to higher demand for cuffs in hospitals from the recent past can boost growth of the target market. Growing geriatric population, increasing awareness about surgeries in patients, and growth in foreign investments in developing regions are other major factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

Some major factors that could restraint market growth include possible transmission of infection while reusing cuffs.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component type segments, the tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to dominate in the target market, owing to their growing applications in surgeries for trauma, orthopedics, and other emergency conditions. The tourniquet cuffs can be used in number of orthopedic surgeries due to availability of tourniquet cuffs in various sizes.

The tourniquet cuffs segment has been further sub-segmented, out of the two sub-segments, the pneumatic segment is projected to register the highest share due to its features offered such as pneumatic cuffs provide a standardized pressure which can be easily controlled and compressed regardless of the position while surgery, and these are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the end-use application segments, the hospital segment is expected to account comparatively higher revenue share as compared to other segments. Increasing number of orthopedic injuries and accidents is resulting into increasing adoption rate of tourniquet systems in hospitals in order to control external hemorrhage. In addition, the non-institutions segment is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the target market, owing to increasing application of tourniquets cuffs in military settings and war sites.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market: Region Analysis

Currently, the North America market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Key factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of technologically advanced systems, and large target population are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment in the target market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in the target market, due to growing population and increasing number of road accidents and injuries due to various reasons have resulted in increasing need for surgeries using tourniquet systems for blood flow management. Key factors such as rising number of laboratory settings and hospitals in the Asia Pacific is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

Global Tourniquet Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation Based on Component

Tourniquet instrument

Tourniquet cuffs

Pneumatic

Disposable

Reusable

Non-pneumatic

Segmentation by End-Use Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Non-institutions

