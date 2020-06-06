Patient Engagement Technology Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Currently, hospitals and health system’s ongoing prioritization of health IT tools continue to expand patient’s ability to engage with their providers, retrieve their health data, and interact with the health care system electronically. The role of hospitals and health systems is not merely limited to providing treatment, but they are expanding their access to provide patients with the ability to interact with their health data using health IT. Patient engagement technology allows the active role of patients in healthcare. These solutions help people manage their health and make well-informed decisions by bringing patients closer to health care providers and physicians. Thus, leading to i8ncreaased patient satisfaction, increased communication and reduced costs. The advances in science and technology have led to a great advancement in healthcare. This has resulted in the growth of the life span of humans as several medicines and procedures are available to overcome these diseases and thus impacting the demography. The rising geriatric population has resulted in the growing prevalence of these diseases. This has resulted in the rise of popularity of patient engagement solutions among the elderly population. Moreover, expanding deployment of mobile health solutions will further impact market growth. These factors will act as drivers for the growth of the Patient Engagement Technology market. However, issues regarding the protection of patient information, shortage of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry will hamper the market growth.

Browse Complete Report with TOC – https://univdatos.com/report/patient-engagement-technology-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the technology, the market is fragmented into hardware, software and services

Based on the market segment by delivery mode, the market is segmented into Web-based, On-premise and Cloud-based

Based on the market segment by applications, the market is segmented into Financial Health Management, Health Management, Home Health Management and Others. Several technologies are focusing on patient engagement involve managing communication with physicians, managing patient health data, self-care at education, home, and financial management

Based on the market segment by therapeutic area, the market is segmented into Women’s health, Mental health, Chronic diseases, Fitness and Others

Based on the market segment by end-user, the market is segmented into Individual Users, Pharmaceutical Companies, Payers and Others

For better understanding on the market dynamics of Patient Engagement Technology market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World.

Some of the major players operating in the market include IBM, AthenaHealth, Orion health group of companies, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MEDecision, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Phytel, Inc., Axial Exchange and Lincor Solutions Ltd.

Request for Sample of the report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/284

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/284

Customization Options:

Patient Engagement Technology Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911