Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Orthopedic soft tissues are the lump of cell that surrounds, attach and supports bone. Orthopedic soft tissues include fibrous tissues, fats, skin, cartilage, tendons and ligaments, among others. The treatment of orthopedic soft tissues can be repaired using orthopedic soft tissue repair devices. Some of the orthopedic soft tissue repair devices available in the market include tendon reinforcement grafts, suture anchors, tenodesis and interference screws, intratunnel fixation devices, cortical fixation devices, osteochondral allografts, meniscal allografts and autologous chondrocyte implantation. Repairing of the orthopedic soft tissue can be done by surgical procedures and some small invasive procedures such as arthroscopy. Diseases and injuries can affect the bone shape and structures, thus, compromise orthopedic functionality. When soft tissues are impaired, there is usually pain and swelling which in some cases hinders the healing process. Rising incidence of injuries among the aging population (more than 50% of the population), increasing obesity rate, sports injuries and road injuries cause soft tissue damage. Globally, underweight population has declined while obese population has increased over the past few decades. In 1975, 13.8% of men and 14.6% women were underweight, however, this proportion has declined as in 2014, and only 8.8% of men and 9.7% of women were obese in 2014. In addition, obesity prevalence in the US has increased over the past two decades. In 2000, 30.5% of the adult-aged 20 and above were obese, the number increased to 39.6% in 2016. Advancement in diagnostic imaging techniques and protocols helps in the monitoring of orthopedic soft tissue. Techniques such as X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging helps in detection of molecular change. Lack of soft tissue repair surgery techniques paired with high cost is the main hindering factor for the growth of orthopedic soft tissue repair devices on a global scale.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on product type, a global orthopedic soft tissue repair device is classified into fixation devices, tissue patch and laparoscopic instruments. The fixation device segment dominates the global orthopedic soft tissue repair device market as it prevents decay of the tissues and provides mechanical strength to the tissues.

Based on procedures, the market is classified into Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), Rotator cuff, vaginal prolapse, lateral epicondylitis, and Achilles and gluteal tendon. ACL is a ligament that stabilizes the bone, specifically of the knee joints. Among these, anterior cruciate ligament market is expected to lead in the forthcoming years as knee injuries are the most common type of injury that occurs in the elderly people

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory center and orthopedic clinics. Hospital end-user segment dominates the market in the current scenario. Growing mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with hospitals and medical device manufacturers are the main reason for the segment’s dominance.

For a better understanding of the market penetration of the global orthopedic soft tissue repair device market, the industry is analyzed based on geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, Middle East, and Africa). North America dominates the market for the technology as adoption rate of latest technology is much high in countries such as US. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years, owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecasted period

Some of the major players operating in the market include Acera Surgical Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, LifeNet Health Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker, Tornier and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

