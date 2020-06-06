Niemann Pick Type-C Disease (NPC) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Niemann Pick Type-C Disease (NPC) is a progressive autosomal recessive genetic disorder of lysosome storage due to an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells. The accumulation of these substances damages the affected areas. It can range from a fatal disorder within the first few months after birth (neonatal period) to a late onset, chronic progressive disorder that remains undiagnosed well into adulthood. It affects both males and females equally. NPC is estimated to occur in 1 in 100,000-120,000 live births.

The onset of symptoms may begin at any age, most commonly in school age children; however, infants, adolescents and adults can all be affected by the disease. With the progression of disease, children may experience developmental delays, challenges with motor skills (e.g. increased clumsiness and abnormal posturing) and difficulty in making vertical eye movements. Dystonia and seizures are common in the patients suffering from NPC.

Several tests are available for the diagnosis of NPC. These tests include biochemical testing, molecular genetic testing, NPC screening using biomarkers among others. No marketed drugs are currently present for NPC in the U.S. The drug development companies are involved in quest to develop an effective drug and better treatment strategies. There are several companies utilizing their proprietary technologies for the development of effective and better drugs.

The therapeutic pipeline of NPC Disease consists of approximately 9+ products in different stages of development. Currently 2+ drugs are in Phase III development and major drugs are in pre-clinical and discovery stage.

Top Company Analysed

Some of the key players include Orphazyme, CTD Holdings, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, IntraBio, Perlara, Neurotrope BioScience, Evox Therapeutics, Okklo Life Sciences, Amicus Therapeutics.

