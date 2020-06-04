Paraformaldehyde Market will exhibit a 5% CAGR up to 2024 resins application

As per the report by Global Market Insights, Inc., “Worldwide paraformaldehyde market was worth USD 493.2 million in 2015 and will generate a revenue of USD 800 million by 2024, with a CAGR projection of more than 6% over the coming years of 2016 to 2024.” Subject to the varied uses of paraformaldehyde across the cosmetic, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors, Paraformaldehyde Market will grow exponentially over the next few years. Additionally, this chemical is used in the manufacture of fertilizers, fluorescent lights, and cleaning products, and also in the photography & printing sector, which will suitably impel the business expansion.

Paraformaldehyde market from agrochemicals applications will record a CAGR of 6.5% over the coming years of 2016 to 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing usage of the agrochemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, bactericides, and fungicides to improve crop yield. In addition, the agricultural sector has been witnessing a plethora of technological advancements, which will further influence paraformaldehyde industry share across various geographies. North America paraformaldehyde market collected a revenue of USD 85.4 million in 2015 and will register a noticeable growth rate over the coming timeframe.

Growth Drivers are

Increasing agricultural market

Growing construction sector

Flourishing automobile industry

Paraformaldehyde market size from pharmaceutical and medical sectors is anticipated to grow significantly, subject to the disinfectant nature of the product. Medical application landscape accounted for 26.19 kilo tons toward paraformaldehyde market volume in 2015 and will grow considerably over the coming timeframe. As per a study, pharmaceutical sector will collect a revenue of more than USD 1.5 trillion by 2024 with a CAGR of more than 4% over the coming years of 2016 to 2024. The growing population across the globe coupled with increasing spending capacity of consumers will favor the growth of medical sector, which in turn, will boost paraformaldehyde market value considerably.

Paraformaldehyde is primarily used in resin production – it helps to manufacture urea resins, phenolic resins, and melamine resins, which are used in the paints and coatings sector pertaining to their corrosion resistant features. Resins covered more than 40% of the total revenue share in the application segment of paraformaldehyde market in 2015 and will exhibit an attractive annual growth rate over the period of 2016 to 2024. Different types of the resins such as amines, phenols, polycarbonates, polyester, polyamides, polyurethane, aromatic polyamides, alkyds, polyether, and polycarbonates are extensively used for various applications such as adhesives, electrical insulation, fishing rods, lenses, bearings, paper coatings, paints, and molding compounds, pertaining to the notable physical and chemical properties of the product such as rigidity, better chemical resistance, high temperature resistance, superior corrosion resistance, and flexibility.

Asia Pacific paraformaldehyde industry covered over 55% global market share in 2015 and will exhibit considerable annual growth rate over the coming seven years. Growing spending on construction activities across the emerging countries of this region will propel the requirement of the product. As per the study, India invested USD 420 billion in infrastructure development in 2015 and in the same year, China spent USD 1.75 trillion on construction projects.

The noteworthy players in paraformaldehyde market are Zibo Qingxin Chemicals Factory, Pure Chemistry Scientific, Inc., Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co, Ltd., Asia Chemical Corporation, Oswal Udhyog, Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd, Stormmax ASSP Ltd., Changzhou Koye Chemical Co Ltd., Caldic, Interatlas Chemical Inc., Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co Ltd., Ekta International, GFS Chemicals, Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co, Ltd., and Alpha Chemika.

