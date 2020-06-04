Increasing Demand for Arc Welding Equipment Market research to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2019-2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Request For Methodology of this Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16864

The global sales of arc welding equipment reached ~1,600,000 (Units) in 2018, reveals the latest report on the arc welding equipment market by PMR. According to PMR’s analysis, the global arc welding equipment market is projected to register ~6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 and 2029. Rising demand for arc welding products from several end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, energy, and construction are estimated to spur the growth of the arc welding equipment market in the forecast period.

According to the comprehensive research and deep study, increasing number of housing and infrastructure projects and improving public transport facilities, inclusive of railways and roads, are expected to lead to significant growth in the arc welding market globally. Various arc welding technologies, such as Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) are widely used in the automobile industry. Growth of the market is expected to be further driven by evolving automobile designs in need for competitive arc welding procedures coupled with rising demand for automobiles.

Furthermore, several large-scale infrastructural projects launched as part of governments’ development programs are expected to emerge as major drivers for the growth of the arc welding equipment market in the international foothold. The global arc welding equipment market is estimated to reach the revenues worth ~US$ 5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to witness impressive growth towards the end of 2029.

Core Industrial Sectors Remain Prime Revenue Generation Channels

Increasing capital expenditure for construction activities coupled with mega infrastructure projects planned in the developing regions in the near future, are expected to drive the sales of arc welding equipment over the estimated period. Rampant investments in core industrial sectors are expected to drive the demand for arc welding equipment and gases throughout the forecast period.

Though shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) or more commonly known as stick welding technology is the oldest method of arc welding in the market today, it surprisingly holds the largest market share despite other arc welding technologies developed for different applications. Other welding technologies closely following the heels are flux cored arc welding (FCAW), plasma arc welding (PAW), and gas metal arc welding (GMAW). Highly customized and specific welding operations call for gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), which requires professional arc welding experienced personnel as it cannot be automated easily.

Welding operators find semi-automatic arc welding equipment to be more economic and efficient in comparison to manual and automatic arc welding equipment. Thus, increasing demand for semi-automatic arc welding is estimated to drive the global arc welding equipment market growth. Semi-automatic arc welding equipment, such as TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas), MIG (Metal Inert Gas), and flux cored arc welding equipment are gaining traction in the Middle East & Africa market owing to growth in end-use industries, such as construction, energy, automotive, and oil & gas.

Emerging Market Trends Dictated by Technology & Gas Usage

Utilizing helium for the purpose of shielding in arc welding operations might have been fruitful, but its high price and scarcity have led to its uneven usage across various economies around the globe. The usage of helium is especially prevalent in countries where natural gas is abundant, which leads to drastic reduction in selling prices. The U.S., Qatar, and Algeria are some the major countries that produce around a combined 75% of the total global helium production. Helium, in such countries, is sold at around US$ 30,000 per ton, while the selling price in other countries can go up to as high as US$ 75,000 per ton. Recent inflation in helium prices has also been a worrying factor, as crude helium prices rose 135% year-on-year at a recently concluded U.S. government auction.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16864

When it comes to selecting a shielding gas for metal welding operation through arc technology, inert gases top the list in comparison to other gases. Helium and argon are two most common inert gases used in arc welding technology, but the high price of helium forces welding operators to choose argon for shielding purposes. Its low price, coupled with advantageous shielding properties is likely to influence dominance of argon in the arc welding equipment and gas market in the present scenario as well as in the future.

Arc Welding Equipment Market: Vendor Insights

Persistence Market Research’s business analysis also highlights resourceful insights about the competitive structure of the arc welding equipment market and typical approaches of prominent market players. The global arc welding equipment market is estimated to be fairly fragmented with leading players accounting for less than 43% of the total market. Some of the key players identified in the global competitive market are

Daihen Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Colfax Corporation

Obara Group, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Praxair, Inc.

Arc3 Gases, Inc.

MESSER Group GmbH

Air Liquide S.A.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16864

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

About Us :

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA-Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: www.persistencemarketresearch.com