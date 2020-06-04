Busbar Trunking Systems Market research to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

In a new research report on global busbar trunking systems market by Persistence Market Research, only low and medium voltage busbar trunking systems have been covered for in-depth analysis. It is expected that, the low voltage busbar trunking systems segment will drive the growth of the busbar trunking systems market, in terms of both, volume and value. The approximately US$ 5 billion market for busbar trunking systems is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2026, as indicated by the PMR report.

Increasing Demand for Zero Maintenance and Flexible Power Distribution Systems in the Industrial Automation Sector Favoring Market Growth

Industrial automation in all end-use sectors around the world is growing at a very healthy rate. Increasing awareness about the effective use of industrial automation solutions among consumers is forcing them to use these solutions so as to enhance productivity. Owing to the functional and flexible features, busbar trunking systems are getting traction in line operations and machinery lines in the industrial automation sector.

A busbar trunking system increases energy efficiency and also enhances safety features, which reduces the chances of a short circuit. Along with these factors, busbar trunking systems are maintenance-free, which is expected to increase their demand in the industrial sector.

Busbar trunking systems are helping industries streamline automatic processes with minimum energy loss. End-use industries are trying to improve their automation capabilities, aiming to bring themselves up to global standards, due to the pressing need for improved productivity, quality, operational excellence, and to be up to six sigma standards in the production processes.

Potential Reduction in the Short Circuit Instances Pushing Rate of Adoption

The possibility of miswiring is significantly eliminated through the replacement of standard cable harnesses with a busbar trunking system. Furthermore, the installation of a busbar trunking system is effective insurance as compared to the costly repair problems associated with wiring harnesses that have high failure rates.

Moreover, busbar trunking systems have high capacitance, which results in decreasing characteristic impedance, thus leading to greater effective noise elimination and signal suppression. These factors play a key role in increasing the sales of busbar trunking systems in end-use industries.

A busbar trunking system consists of an isolator and a circuit breaker. The defective section of the systems are easily removable from the circuit if any fault occurs, and then the circuit breaker trips off the system. Furthermore, the selection of a busbar trunking system is majorly dependent on various factors such as cost, flexibility, and reliability.

Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market: Key Vendors in Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants reported in this study on the busbar trunking systems market are

ABB

ALFA Technologies Pvt Ltd

Anord Mardix Inc.

C&S Electric

DAVIS

DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd

DKC Europe s.r.l.

DTM Elektroteknik A.S.

Dynamic Electrical Sdn Bhd

E+I Engineering (Powerbar)

EAE Elektrik

Eaton

