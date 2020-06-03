Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Size, Production and Demand 2020 to 2026

The report Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market.
Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market will research at CAGR of 20.0% during Forecast Period
Global Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies are: Samsung Electric, Cisco Systems, Qualcomm Atheors, Marvell Technology, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NVIDIA, Broadcom Corporation, NEC Corporation, MediaTek, AzureWave Technologies
Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market on the basis of Types:
802.11ac
802.11ad
Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market by Application:
Networking Devices
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market Scope
The 802.11ac segment dominated the industry, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 30% over the forecast period. The exponential growth of virtualization, video, and mobility has led to an increase in the demand for bandwidth. Moreover, organizations require robust, adaptable, and easily positioned wireless LAN solutions as more of their workforces are accessing the network using intelligent mobile devices that run high bandwidth applications. These factors are leading to the rapid adoption of 802.11ac-enabled devices.
The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to significantly dominate the industry over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 31%, owing to the increasing proliferation of consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Wireless GigaBit(WiGig) Market these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
